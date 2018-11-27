When Rosie Rojo heard an elderly wheelchair-bound veteran was in danger of losing his homeowner’s insurance and being displaced from his home in Santa Maria due to overgrown shrubbery enveloping the house, she immediately got to work.
In fall 2017, Rojo — the community programs manager with the city of Santa Maria — donated her time, contacted several nonprofits, coordinated the necessary city permits and organized volunteers in a yard cleanup that lasted two weekends and resulted in the disposal of thousands of pounds of green waste and trash. In addition, she helped connect 89-year-old Korean War veteran Masao Shinomiya with the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO), which provided him with a new stove and installed a wheelchair-accessible shower in his home.
During the Nov. 20 City Council meeting, Rojo was awarded the Going the Extra Mile (GEM) Award for her work. The recipient of the GEM Award — which was first awarded in 2006 — is chosen by a group of city officials after nominations are accepted from the different departments of city government. Rojo is the 35th recipient of the GEM Award.
Shinomiya’s friend, Cara Houghton, contacted Rojo and let her know about the danger of Shinomiya losing his homeowner’s insurance.
“He’s on a reverse mortgage and it’s conditional that he has updated homeowners insurance,” Houghton said. “There was literally the risk that if he didn’t get his homeowners insurance he wouldn't have been allowed to live in his home anymore. So this was dire.”
Shinomiya was born in Santa Barbara in 1929. During the early 1940s — when Shinomiya was around 12 years old — his family spent four years in a Japanese internment camp in Arizona. In 1951, he was drafted to serve in the Korean War, where he served a nine-month rotation with the U.S. Army. After leaving Korea, Shinomiya moved to Santa Maria, where he spent 35 years working for Koyama Farms as a driver before retiring in 1986.
Houghton said the condition of Shinomiya’s yard had deteriorated over the years and had become a fire hazard by 2017. “There was major brush and trees everywhere — you couldn’t see out the window,” Houghton said. “Everything was out of control.”
To save Shinomiya from losing his homeowners insurance, Rojo reached out to several local nonprofits. “Before you knew it we had Community Partners in Caring and the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County helping,” Rojo said. “An email was sent to a contact at Vandenberg Air Force Base and when they found out Mas had served in the military, they decided to help him as well. We also had a local business, Pacific Petroleum, which donated the big, big bin where we put all the shrubbery and all the trash.”
The roughly 30 volunteers — which included a dozen airmen from Vandenberg Air Force Base — removed over 2,000 pounds worth of material from the front and backyards. “Trees were literally being torn out — there was just so much shrubbery and green waste along with a lot of junk that had just been dumped in the backyard over the years,” Rojo said. “It’s easy to have that happen when you’re not able to move around as much. We definitely just wanted to make sure he lived in a place that was a little more comfortable for him.”
After clearing out numerous bushes and shrubs, volunteers laid down wood chips to help prevent any weeds from returning.
It took around four to six weeks from first hearing about Shinomiya’s situation to the end of the cleanup, Rojo said. “The coolest thing out of this whole project is how many people came together, how many people were just willing to give up their time to help,” Rojo said. “People brought their tools, people let us use their trucks.”
In addition to the work outside, CAPSLO provided a new stove because the old one had a broken burner and replaced Shinomiya’s bathtub with a wheelchair-accessible shower, installed energy-efficient lightbulbs and replaced the smoke alarms. “He’s on a fixed income — there is no way he could have afforded to pay for all of that,” Rojo said. “But with the help of all these organizations, everyone came together.
“Initially, it was just so he didn’t lose his insurance,” she said. “That’s a scary thing when you have a home and you have no insurance to cover you. But then it became so much more that. It became, ‘What else can we do to make his life better?’”