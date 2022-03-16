The Santa Maria City Council moved forward with minimal revisions to election districts Tuesday, despite public calls for adoption of clearer boundaries, after its final public hearing at the Maramonte Center.
The council voted 3-2 to approve a first reading of Minimal Change Plan B, with members Mike Cordero and Gloria Soto voting to oppose. The map will become official after a second reading on April 5.
Under state election law, city and county governments are required to undertake a redistricting process every 10 years following the census to reflect local population changes.
The current boundaries were defined in 2017, when Santa Maria switched from at-large council seats to district-based representation to conform with voting rights laws. City Council members must represent the district of their primary residence, and voters can only vote for the district they live in.
The March 15 meeting was the fourth public hearing about the redistricting process, with six map options ultimately presented to the council.
The six options fell into two categories: minimal change and quadrant plan. Minimal change maps were created to avoid moving district lines as much as possible, while the quadrant plan maps were created to use Broadway and Main Street as sharply defined boundaries.
National Demographics Corp. created four of the six map options and continued to update the council about revisions to the maps during the redistricting process. Members of the public submitted the other two options.
The council narrowed the options to two — Minimal Change Plan B and Quadrant Plan Public Revision — after hearing public comments and gathering written submissions over the course of the hearings.
Minimal Change Plan B moves less than 7% of the city to new districts, adding some neighborhoods north of Stowell Road to northwestern District 1.
“I like that the constituents would feel comfort with an easier transition,” said Waterfield, who represents the southeastern District 4.
The Quadrant Plan Public Revision moves about 25% of the population away from their current district in an effort to make the boundaries simpler, using Broadway and Main Street as a clear divider for the districts.
Daniel Phillips of National Demographics Corp. noted that the majority of public feedback received was in favor of the quadrant plan, explaining that those residents favored the simplicity of the boundaries.
Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP President Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt was one of over a dozen commenters to support the quadrant plan over the last two meetings, while no public comments were made in support of minimal change maps.
“As I said at the last redistricting meeting on March 2, I would like to offer my support for the quadrant map, as it is the most practical way to divide Santa Maria,” Lyons-Pruitt wrote in a comment shared Tuesday. “I further believe that quadrant mapping [will] make it easy for voters to identify who their representative is.”
District 3 Councilwoman Gloria Soto echoed Lyons-Pruitt, arguing that a quadrant plan would make it easier for voters to locate their district.
“I believe that Councilmember [Mike] Cordero described it best during our last meeting; Broadway and Main are a part of our history,” Soto said. “The consistent quadrant approach will actually make it easier for voters to know who represents them.”
Councilman Carlos Escobedo, however, raised concerns that over 25% of voters would change districts in a quadrant map.
“Just look at West Main. They would have an overnight change,” said Escobedo, of District 1. “Those are doors I knocked on and said ‘I’ll be your representative.’ How would they like it if I wasn’t anymore?”
Mayor Alice Patino and Councilwoman Etta Waterfield also expressed worry that a quadrant plan wouldn't make sense after several years of growth, as the chosen map won't be updated until after the 2030 census.
“Sure, Main and Broadway are important, but after 10 more years of growth they might not even be a consideration,” Patino said. “The city has plans to grow, and they might not even be the center of downtown in a few years.”
Soto countered that future growth was accounted for in a quadrant plan because the population deviation is within the perimeters set by law. "Plus, the overwhelming majority of public support has been in favor of the quadrant plan,” she said.
Soto made a motion to approve the Quadrant Plan Public Revision which failed on a 3-2 vote, with Escobedo, Waterfield and Patino voting no. The council than voted to accept Minimal Change Plan B, paving the way for that map to be used in the next election cycle.