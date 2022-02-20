Members of the community are invited to comment on the city of Santa Maria's redistricting efforts at a public hearing March 2.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Minami Community Center, 600 W. Enos Drive. A Zoom link will also be made available to the public, however YouTube and public access streaming will be unavailable due to the meeting's location.
As a part of the city's transition from at-large to district representation, made in 2018, the council and other city officials are required to update its election map based on 2020 census information.
Voters are only able to cast a vote for the council member from the district they live in. Each council member is also required to have their primary residence in the district they represent. However, the mayorship is a citywide position.
The hearing will be the third of four the City Council has planned, with one being held in each of the four current districts. Officials must complete the process by April 17.
Staff reports and additional information can be found at https://cityofsantamaria.org/redistricting.