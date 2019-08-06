The Santa Maria City Council will hear a presentation tonight from a physician with Marian Regional Medical Center about the lack of adequate mental health services in the county.
Dr. David Ketelaar will address the council about the hospital's effort to develop additional mental health resources.
The county currently has eight mental health beds per 100,000 residents; the recommended amount is 50 beds per 100,000 residents.
The council will also hear public comment concerning a rent stabilization plan that was announced last fall, but has yet to produce lease conditions agreeable to both parties.
The meeting starts at 5:30 in the City Hall Council Chambers at 110 E. Cook St.
We will have a report from the City Council meeting available online after the meeting tonight, and in tomorrow's Santa Maria Times.