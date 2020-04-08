Santa Maria City Council supports state eviction order, rangers to enforce social distancing this weekend

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

To demonstrate support for Santa Marians concerned about the possibility of eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City Council has voted to support the governor's March 27 eviction moratorium order prohibiting the enforcement of eviction orders for residents affected by COVID-19 through May 31.

The recognition of restrictions against evictions will be included in the city's extension of a local emergency proclamation, which was first declared by the city manger's office on March 18 in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

The extended proclamation allows City Manager Jason Stilwell to continue applying for relief funds related to COVID-19 and make decisions related to the local health emergency.

Meeting in council chambers with appropriate social distancing Tuesday evening, council members discussed the need to demonstrate support for the state order, not to establish local enforceability beyond what is already in place, but to ensure residents that local leaders stand with them.