Santa Maria City Council supports state eviction order, rangers to enforce social distancing this weekend

To demonstrate support for Santa Marians concerned about the possibility of eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City Council has voted to support the governor's March 27 eviction moratorium order prohibiting the enforcement of eviction orders for residents affected by COVID-19 through May 31.
The recognition of restrictions against evictions will be included in the city's extension of a local emergency proclamation, which was first declared by the city manger's office on March 18 in response to the spread of the coronavirus.
The extended proclamation allows City Manager Jason Stilwell to continue applying for relief funds related to COVID-19 and make decisions related to the local health emergency.
Meeting in council chambers with appropriate social distancing Tuesday evening, council members discussed the need to demonstrate support for the state order, not to establish local enforceability beyond what is already in place, but to ensure residents that local leaders stand with them.
"I think that there’s misunderstanding there, that the city must approve this for [the eviction order] to take place," Councilman Mike Cordero said. "This does not increase enforceability, but it allows the people in the community to understand that we've heard this, we understand it, and there’s no opposition to it."
City Attorney Thomas Watson said the city manager's office can leave the eviction order open-ended in case the governor chooses to extend the period past May 31.
In addition to supporting the deferral of commercial and residential evictions, the City of Santa Maria Utilities Department will waive utility bill fees for those impacted by COVID-19.
City officials shared that Santa Maria has been allocated nearly $1 million in COVID-19 economic relief funds from the federal CARES Act, although the arrival date of the funds is unknown and their use is yet to be determined.
The council also discussed the importance of encouraging further social distancing among city residents, with Councilwoman Gloria Soto urging the council to include a reminder in the updated emergency declaration.
"I really do believe that our residents are needing to hear from us, and hear from their leadership … and including that in this local emergency declaration would be hugely beneficial," Soto said.
However, the city manager's office elected not to include recommendations for social distancing in the updated emergency declaration, citing other efforts such as posting signage throughout the city, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
While city staff and the county Sheriff's office have reported generally high levels of compliance with the social distancing order, council members said various community members have expressed concern about gatherings during the coming Easter weekend.
City Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada said increased staff are monitoring city parks during the weekends, with special attention focused this weekend in an attempt to curb potential gatherings during the Easter holiday.
"We will keep our parks open and the rangers will be extra staffed, as well as maintenance people working throughout the parks system, on Saturday and Sunday," Posada said.
The Recreation and Parks Department is also planning a virtual egg hunt for city residents, Posada said.
Posada added that this weekend will be an opportunity to test the viability of keeping parks open during future holidays and special events when people tend to gather.
City code enforcement officers have also been patrolling local businesses to ensure that social distancing is being enforced among customers and staff, van de Kamp said.
The four-hour city council meeting also included updates from local entities including Marian Regional Medical Center, the city Fire Department and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, as well as a public hearing regarding prioritized city projects through the Community Development Block Grants Program.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
