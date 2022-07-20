The Santa Maria City Council rejected a permit for a recycling center outside of Foods Co. during its regular meeting on Tuesday, leaving Santa Maria without a buy-back facility within city limits.
The City Council voted unanimously to deny a conditional use permit for Sunset Recycling, a facility proposed for the Foods Co. parking lot where customers could return plastic and glass bottles and cans at market California refund value.
The small unit would take up roughly seven parking spots on the northern end of the lot, with a small entrance and processing area. The majority of the space for the facility would be made up of storage containers that could be trucked away from the site.
The permit was previously rejected by the city's Planning Commission on Oct. 6, 2021, then again on Feb. 16 and March 16, 2022.
"This presentation is regarding the denial of the proposed recycling facility outside the Foods Co. shopping center," said Chuen Ng, director of community development. "This is probably the fourth iteration, where the location within the parking lot has moved."
Members of the commission raised concerns over the location and traffic flow in the area which were echoed by council members Tuesday.
"I agree that we need more recycling in town, but I just don't like the location," said Commissioner Tom Lopez, when the project was discussed during the Feb. 16 meeting. "I'm going to have a hard time supporting it; I think it's not a good fit for that front [parking] area."
Previously, Santa Maria had similar recycling facilities in the parking lots at Vons, 817 E. Main St., and Albertsons, 1120 E. Clark Ave., but both were discontinued. Under California law, grocery stores that are in areas which do not provide buy-back services could face a fine of up to $100 a day.
According to Sunset Recycling's representation, 14 of Santa Maria's grocery locations are considered unserved, with only Spencer's Market in Orcutt offering buy-back recycling.
Members of the council agreed there was a need for the buy-back service but argued the facility needed a better design.
"There's a reason Vons and Albertsons closed. Their recycling was just detrimental to the aesthetics of the business, and it did cause traffic congestion," said Councilwoman Etta Waterfield. "With this piece of property being front and center in Santa Maria, I don't think anything can help to make it work in this location."
Other council news
During the council's regular session, the body also approved several board and commission vacancies. Without objection, members nominated citizens to the Blocks Grant Advisory Committee, which oversees Community Development Block Grant funding, the Library Board of Trustees, which advises the Santa Maria Public Library, and the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, which supports older adults in both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
Despite standard practice that only city residents be nominated to board positions, Nancy Crawford was nominated to the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens. While not technically a resident, Crawford has worked to help seniors in the area for many years and the commission seat has remained open since 2017. Crawford applied for the role with a background in older adult mental health, according to city staff.
The council also approved the continuation of four operating agreements with outside agencies: The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society and Museum, United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County and the Santa Maria Valley Museum of Flight.
The next regularly scheduled council meeting is set for Aug 2.