Annual 3% raises for Santa Maria's police officers were approved after the latest salary negotiations between the City Council and the police union were finalized at the council meeting Tuesday.
The City Council formally ratified the agreement between the board, the Santa Maria Police Officers Association and Santa Maria Police Association of Middle Management with unanimous consent. The two associations and the council renegotiate the deal every three years.
The agreement calls for an annual raise of 3% over the next three years, which would raise the payroll an estimated $3,677,000, according to the official memorandum of understanding.
Bonuses of up to $15,000 will be paid to qualified members as essential workers under the American Rescue Plan Act, a 2021 federal bill designed to help economic recovery from COVID.
Full-time employees with the department in 2020 and 2021 will receive $7,500 for each year. Part-time employees will receive prorated bonuses.
Similar bonuses were given to other city employees last month.
There were no public comments on the issue.