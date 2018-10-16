In an effort to make it easier for developers to build multifamily housing projects in small infill lots, the Santa Maria City Council unanimously approved Tuesday a residential parking ordinance that eases parking requirements in the city’s zoning code.
The ordinance will allow developers to credit parking in the paved front setback and utilize tandem parking — one car parked behind the other — toward the required parking.
Community development director Chuen Ng said property owners are already allowed to park in the front setback but that developers will now be able to count that space toward the number of required parking spaces. The ordinance will only affect medium- or high-density developments as single-family homes will still be required to have two covered parking spaces, either in a garage or carport.
The code will continue to require that parking take place on a paved driveway surface and will also continue to limit the amount of paving to no more than 50 percent of the required front yard.
Ng said the ordinance was triggered by projects proposed by developers looking to build on infill lots and requested more flexibility in design. “This technical parking amendment will allow for the more efficient use of land, provide more flexibility in the design of residential sites, reduce development costs and promote infill housing,” Ng said, adding the ordinance would be most beneficial for smaller lots in the core of the city. “Given smaller dimensions, it’s more difficult to create two [parking] spaces per unit.”
By allowing parking spots on driveways to be counted toward required parking, developers can make more efficient use of the city’s space, Ng said. “There could be room for a little more open space or a plaza area that would otherwise be another parking space.”
Councilman Jack Boysen asked if city staff had considered the aesthetic impact the ordinance might have on neighborhoods. “The downside of this is that now all of a sudden we don’t have cars behind closed doors and we’re adding to the aesthetic impacts — have we looked into that?” he asked.
“Right now for multifamily projects, the required parking is one covered space and one uncovered space,” Ng said. “So covered parking is already a requirement and it will still be a requirement.”
Joe Halsell, of developer Halsell Builders, spoke out in favor of the ordinance.
“We’ve been asked to look at a number of infill project lately in the city limits and as we’re doing our site designs on them, we’re finding that the existing parking code was problematic in getting the number of units,” Halsell said. ”Say there’s a lot that’s 18,000 square feet in an R-3 zone, and it says you can build nine units on this lot. When we tried moving the units around to get nine on there, we were having real trouble [without being able to count driveway space towards parking.]”
Halsell said the ordinance would allow developers to get the most use out of each individual lot and would make the project more affordable. Halsell said he believed the ordinance allowed for better quality projects overall as the space that would otherwise go to parking can be used for open space or a proper backyard instead.
The City Council will consider the second reading of the ordinance during its Nov. 6 meeting.