Referencing a recent fatal shooting at the Santa Maria Town Center, City Councilwoman Gloria Soto called on the city to make safety a top priority during a special council meeting last week.
"I chose safety, because last week we had a kid die," Soto said during a Feb. 11 goal-setting workshop. "Given we have young brown kids being shot dead, what are we doing as a city?"
The Feb. 4 shooting, which occurred in the late evening, left 17-year-old Alexis Mendoza Raymundo dead and a 24-year old female hospitalized with serious but nonlife-threatening injuries.
Soto noted that while policing is important, there must be other ways the city can help, such as early childhood education. "By the time law enforcement is involved, it's too late," she said.
In response to Soto's comments, Councilman Mike Cordero, who served for 36 years with the Santa Maria Police Department, said, "An investigation needs to be completed before we make decisions. The loss of life is tragic, but we just don't know everything yet."
"I don't care how many hundreds of millions we put in youth programs if young people get involved with trouble and go down the wrong path," he said.
Besides the potential for early childhood education as a preventative measure, the council discussed partnering with area schools, empowering parents and reducing gun violence.
"There's two elements, the what — which is gun violence — but there's also the who," explained City Manager Jason Stilwell, referencing at-risk youth. "We are already receiving grants to help us with prevention and intervention, and we are continuing to look for other opportunities."
Calls to address affordable housing
During the goal-setting workshop on Feb. 11, the council discussed its top priorities as well as governance principles and norms and the relationship between the council and city staff. While no specific plans were drawn up, the council brainstormed ideas around several topics, naming its top goals as small business, recreation, safety and updating the city’s general plan.
During the public comment section of the meeting, several citizens brought up the issue of affordable housing.
Gary Hall, president of the North County Manufactured Homeowners Team, called for rent stabilization, and Laurie Tamura, planner and president of Urban Planning Concepts, noted that the developers' fees for a single home can be as high as $60,000, among other calls for a robust effort to make the cost of housing more manageable.
"Some of us in the room paid $19,000 for a house," Cordero said. "Now, that barely covers the closing costs."
Councilwoman Etta Waterfield noted that state Senate bills 9 and 10 — zoning laws signed by Gov. Newsom in October 2021 — made it difficult to take action. SB 9 streamlines the procedure on how parcels can be divided, while SB 10 incentivizes local governments to increase the number of units per parcel.
"There's really no such thing as affordable housing on the Central Coast," said Mayor Alice Patino, echoing Waterfield. "There's only so much we can do as a city with all of the state mandates."
One way that the council members believe they can help with housing costs is by bringing in high-paying jobs.
Waterfield and Cordero noted that the airport and railways are major assets to the city, providing an opportunity to ship Santa Maria's agriculture all over the world. According to Waterfield, the airport runway can handle flights to Japan, and she wants to see produce grown in Santa Maria across Asia.
Councilman Carlos Escobedo added that many of the new jobs need to be in technology or other quality positions.
"I immigrated here for a better opportunity," Escobedo said. "I don't want my nieces and nephews or the kids I work with to have to leave because they don't have those same opportunities."
The City Council will continue regular business at its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall.