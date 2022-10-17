League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley, serving all of northern Santa Barbara County, produced a talk on vote safety and security in our county given by Joe Holland, Santa Barbara County Clerk, Registrar of Voters in September.

If you were unable to attend this very informative talk, a YouTube link can be found on the League of Women Voters Santa Maria Valley website as well as the YouTube channel.

The League is also facilitating and producing forums throughout the North County this voting season.

