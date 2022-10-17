League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley, serving all of northern Santa Barbara County, produced a talk on vote safety and security in our county given by Joe Holland, Santa Barbara County Clerk, Registrar of Voters in September.
If you were unable to attend this very informative talk, a YouTube link can be found on the League of Women Voters Santa Maria Valley website as well as the YouTube channel.
The League is also facilitating and producing forums throughout the North County this voting season.
Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Ethel Pope Auditorium, 901 S. Broadway; Future Leaders of America and League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley cosponsor a Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Trustee election forum. Interpretation, food and child-friendly activities will be provided.
Friday, Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the historic First United Methodist Church, South Broadway at Cook streets, LWVSMV will present a candidate forum for Santa Maria City Council. We have confirmation from all four candidates.
The seated forum is not a debate and will give voters a clear and fair opportunity to ask written submitted questions directed to all of the panelists, as well as hear from each their vision for our community.
Interpretation will be offered as well as food.