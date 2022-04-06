The Santa Maria City Council debated where to give nearly $40,000 in federal funding during its meeting Tuesday, eventually deciding to help two of three local nonprofits that showed up to request help.
Santa Maria’s Special Projects Division and Block Grants Advisory Committee spent the better part of a year combing through applications, holding hearings and conducting site visits to put together a comprehensive plan for what the city should do with its Community Development Block Grant funding.
This year, the committee's work culminated with a public hearing on Tuesday, when council members decided where the last $37,500 in public services funding should go.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development program is designed to help develop underserved communities, providing Santa Maria with over $1.6 million last year with a similar estimate for fiscal year 2022-23. The special projects division, which creates the city’s CDBG fund Action Plan, called for the majority of funds to be used to pay for public safety improvements, like sidewalk repairs, and the renovation of the commercial kitchen at Good Samaritan Shelter.
After a presentation by the special projects division, council members heard from area nonprofits looking for help from the remaining pool of funds. Because Councilwoman Gloria Soto was absent at the meeting Tuesday, the $37,500 was split among four council members to allocate. Due to HUD rules, the final allocations must be between $15,000 and $24,000, meaning the council had to work together to reach a decision.
Representatives from three nonprofits were on hand — Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, the Santa Maria Valley Youth and Family Center and the Independent Living Resource Center — requesting funds for staffing, administrative costs and supplemental needs.
“The COVID impact was just devastating to our community, and unfortunately we’ve seen some very sad cases and calls for service,” said Steven DeLira of Family Service Center, who runs the Santa Maria Valley Youth and Family Center. “We are asking to support the recommendation to allocate for $15,000 to help our Santa Maria Valley Youth and Family Center and the Family Service Center.”
After hearing from the public, which included more than 15 written and spoken comments supporting the Independent Living Resource Center, as well as comments from DeLira and Edwin Weaver, executive director of Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, the council grappled with what to do.
Councilman Carlos Escobedo poured over the Action Plan spreadsheets hoping to find a way to contribute the funds to all three charities, asking several times if there were other projects already included in the Action Plan that could sacrifice $8,000, giving the council the leeway necessary to meet the $15,000 minimum for each organization.
“Every time we get a new council member, they do this,” Mayor Alice Patino said in response to Escobedo. “They do site visits; they look at the applications; they aren’t just looking at the numbers here. I completely support what our CDBG funds committee does. When you start taking bits and pieces away, that group [already budgeted for] oftentimes isn’t able to complete their projects. I think it's wrong of you — I mean you can do whatever you want — but when you start taking bits and pieces away, it just affects the other agency.”
In response Escobedo said, “My idea was based on efficiency, having the biggest impact as possible by bringing another organization on board.”
The council and staff continued to try to spread the funds as far as they could. “This is what happens when you try to do things the way the federal government wants you to,” joked Councilman Mike Cordero.
Eventually an agreement was reached to give $15,000 of the funds to the Independent Living Resource Center, which helps provide care and services to those living with disabilities, and $22,500 to Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, aimed at helping youth avoid drugs, alcohol, gangs and homelessness.
The council then voted unanimously to approve the draft Action Plan and allocations. The council is required to cast a final vote on May 3.
Other business
City council members also heard a staff presentation on the city’s use of Santa Barbara County Measure A funds to help improve local roads. The measure passed in 2008, seeing a half-cent sales tax dedicated toward local infrastructure.
That funding makes up 42% of the available funds for repairs to the city’s roads, according to the presentation given by acting Public Works Director Brett Fulgoni.
Using the Pavement Condition Index, a standardized rating from 0 to 100, the city of Santa Maria currently sits at 68. Although this condition is considered “fair,” the projected $34.4 in Measure A funding over the next five years still won’t be enough to hold that number steady. According to Fulgoni, the city is at a $4.5 million per year deficit to maintain that number, and it could increase exponentially from there.
“It’s akin to the siding on your house. If you don’t paint your house, your siding rots. If your siding rots, the studs are going to rot and then you have to replace the whole wall. It’s the same thing with the roads,” Fulgoni said.
Several of the council members commented that they hear complaints about the road conditions from constituents and that they want to make sure that Public Works gets the funding they need.
“In the budget we need to find the money for our roads; that needs to be our next highest priority. We are getting more and more people [driving] in here, traveling like crazy,” said Councilwoman Etta Waterfield after the presentation.
Director of Community Development Chuen Ng also highlighted the planning required for the housing chapter of the city’s General Plan update.
State law requires that the city plan for, not necessarily permit or build, over 5,000 housing units by 2031. That number was assigned to the city by the state Regional Housing Need Allocation plan, and calls for nearly 25,000 homes throughout the county in that same time frame.
According to Ng, the planning division is working over the next several months to draw up how the city will accommodate the increase. Once the plan is drafted, it must also be approved by the state Department of Housing and Community Development. The deadline for adoption is Feb. 15, 2023.
As part of the process, the city is required to solicit feedback and ideas from the public. In response to the requirement, Patino suggested the City Council hold several of its meetings away from City Hall over the spring and summer months to better give citizens the chance to comment, similar to the process the city used during its redistricting process. Officials details have yet to be released.