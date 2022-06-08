The Santa Maria City Council agreed on a split vote Tuesday to direct staff to examine the mobile home model lease that was enacted in 2019 and has raised the concerns of some residents ever since.
After a presentation from staff on the model lease, Councilwoman Gloria Soto put forward a motion directing staff to look at enhancing the lease, while examining alternatives, and holding listening sessions with community members and park owners. That motion passed 3-2, with Mayor Alice Patino and Councilwoman Etta Waterfield dissenting.
For several years, some mobile home park residents have appeared at City Council meetings to share public comments, criticizing the lease as unenforceable and inefficient because park owners have to voluntarily enter the agreement with the city.
Those residents have campaigned for a mobile home rent stabilization ordinance instead, where the city effectively caps the rates at which park owners can charge mobile home owners for space rent.
“We, mobile home residents in Santa Maria, are looking for you to initiate discussion that will lead to mandatory and affordable rent stabilization," said Gary Hall of the Northern Santa Barbara County Mobile Home Team. "We need and deserve your help,”
After continuous appearances from Hall and other mobile home owners, the council agreed to hear a presentation from city staff on the current mobile home model lease during Tuesday's meeting.
“The model lease is cost-effective for the city, because it doesn’t require any overhead from the city," said Andrew Hackleman, assistant city manager. "Rent control — a rent stabilization ordinance — would increase staff time by 40 to 100 hours based on other cities and how they operate.”
Hackleman also called on Peter Rupert, an economics professor at UCSB, who spoke in favor of the model lease and against the residents' suggested rent stabilization ordinance.
“As we see housing prices rise, rents follow and we are now seeing rent control in many places throughout the United States," Rupert said. "What problem are we really trying to solve? An economist would say it's all about supply and demand, and rent control creates incentives that are all wrong for the goal we are trying to achieve, which is decreasing rent throughout our communities.”
The presentation covered the history and philosophy behind the model lease, and only discussed a potential mobile home rent stabilization ordinance to note that the model lease was more cost-effective for the city.
“We've all been here for a couple of years now where Gary’s come in and others too, and they say they need this," Councilman Mike Cordero said after the presentation. "So I’m really torn, but I'm really concerned from a fiduciary standpoint — how we handle the financial burden that we could face by entering into a rent stabilization order.”
The council opened up the presentation to public comments, where nearly 40 mobile home owners spoke about their struggles and desire to see mobile home rent stabilization.
Around five mobile home park owners spoke against a potential rent stabilization ordinance and in favor of the current model lease.
The council agenda item did not require a specific action from the body, however each member took the time to share their thoughts on the mobile home model lease and mobile home rent stabilization.
“Government is the problem. So many people rely on government and that's the problem. We can’t fix that," Waterfield said. "If we start with one segment of the city, then it's going to grow to other segments with rent control. We’ve got to stand behind what we agreed upon and we need to move forward. We can’t make a decision on emotion.”
Contrasting Waterfield, Councilman Carlos Escobedo signaled his support for the council to vote on a rent stabilization ordinance.
"I think that creating an ordinance that would protect the most vulnerable part of our population, it’s not spending money but investing in affordable housing in Santa Maria," Escobedo said. "I definitely would like to reiterate my support for [mobile home rent stabilization] to be discussed by the council and voted on as well.”
In other business
The City Council voted 4-1 against altering the Downtown Specific Plan to allow for a drive-thru Starbucks on the southeast corner of Miller and Main streets. Waterfield was the sole vote in favor, noting the potential for good business, while the others brought up concerns over traffic flow.
"It's a good plan and a good operator. Starbucks is the best in the world and we love that you want to expand here," Cordero said. "I just don't think this is the right location."
The council also heard a presentation from the Utilities Department about required updates to the city's wastewater treatment plant. The city will be required to create a compliance plan with the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board as it looks to update the plant. The presentation noted that the specific costs of the project are not known, but comparable upgrades cost other jurisdictions as much as $100 million.