Aiming to make the city eligible for millions of state block grant funds which could be used to address rising homelessness, the Santa Maria City Council voted unanimously to declare a “shelter crisis” during its Tuesday meeting.
The move — which clears one of the requirements to make the city eligible for state funds from the Homeless Emergency Aid Program (HEAP) — follows the declaration of a shelter crisis at the county level by the Board of Supervisors last week.
HEAP was signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown in June 2018 and created a $500 million block grant program that will provide direct assistance to cities and counties to address the homeless crisis in their cities through the area’s Continuum of Care.
The Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care — which would administer any funds awarded to the county — will allocate money to nonprofits and organizations fighting homelessness through a request for qualifications process. In order for HEAP funds to be spent in Santa Maria, both the city and the county were required to declare a shelter crisis.
The amount of HEAP funds each county and municipality is eligible to receive is based on the 2017 Point in Time homeless count. Based on the 2017 count — which showed there were 1,489 homeless people in Santa Barbara County, with 629 of those unsheltered — the county would be eligible for approximately $9.4 million.
In the 2017 Point in Time report, Santa Maria was listed as having 338 total homeless, 85 of whom were unsheltered. The number was obtained through a one-night count across the county on Jan. 26, 2017, and included a survey of homeless shelters, care and referral centers as well as public locations where homeless people were known to reside.
The report indicated the number of homeless has grown at a faster rate in Santa Maria than it has countywide. While the numbers showed the countywide number of homeless staying approximately even from 2011 to 2017, Santa Maria experienced a 39-percent increase during the same period.
HEAP funds can be used for rental assistance, criminal justice diversion, emergency housing interventions and emergency aid. Five percent of the program’s fund may be used for administrative costs.
Councilwoman Etta Waterfield asked about whether funds could be used for homeless prevention.
“We have been able to talk to mobile home owners where their spouse has died, they’ve taken away their Social Security, their retirement, and they’re just barely making ends meet,” Waterfield said. “Can this money also be used to prevent them from going out on the street? They’re usually elderly people and we want to make sure they're definitely kept in their homes.”
Kim Albers, homeless assistance program manager with Santa Barbara County, said homeless prevention would be an eligible use of HEAP money.
“Prevention dollars are on the line for the first time since 2012,” Albers said. “We’re really hoping that a nonprofit provider or potentially the city, would apply for homeless prevention and rapid rehousing to serve those in the community that are at-risk.”
Kirsten Cahoon, director of homeless services for Good Samaritan Shelter, urged the council to declare a shelter crisis.
“I’ve worked with the homeless in our community for the past six years and have seen the ever-changing and, unfortunately, growing face of homeless [in Santa Maria],” Cahoon said. “As you know, Good Samaritan Shelter is the only emergency homeless shelter in Santa Maria and the largest in the county. As I stand before you, over 150 homeless people are calling our shelter 401 W. Morrison [Ave.] home.”
Cahoon said the shelter was at capacity and is in the position of having to turn away single men so that homeless families, veterans and seniors can be prioritized. “If this does not point to a homeless crisis, I don’t know what does,” Cahoon said. “We need to declare this crisis in order to bring new resources to our city to combat this growing problem.”