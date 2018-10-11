Santa Maria City Council candidates for the 3rd and 4th District positions debated affordable housing, economic development, homelessness and other issues during a public forum Thursday at the Betteravia Government Center.
Intended to help voters make informed decisions when they select their district representatives in the Nov. 6 election, the forum was organized by the Santa Maria Valley League of Women Voters. Event sponsors included the Fund for Santa Barbara, the Santa Maria Times, the Area Agency on Aging and the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP.
The upcoming election marks the first time Santa Maria will use a district system for its council elections. The 3rd District, which roughly encompasses the southwest part of the city, and the 4th District, which encompasses the southeast portion, are up for election Nov. 6. The 1st and 2nd District seats, along with the mayor, will be voted on in 2020.
Around 95 people attended the forum, which featured 3rd District candidates nonprofit development manager Gloria Soto and dermatologist and City Councilman Dr. Michael Moats and 4th District candidates attorney Rafael Gutierrez and City Councilwoman Etta Waterfield. Grocery store manager Raymond Acosta, who is competing in the 3rd District race, was not present.
After introducing them and giving brief outlines of their platforms, the candidates took two questions from Jennifer Dolan, from the League of Women Voters.
The first question asked candidates to name the city's top challenge and a proposed solution to that challenge.
Moats said the financial integrity of the city was the city’s most urgent challenge, noting the approximately $8.5 million deficit in the city’s General Fund for the approved 2018-19 budget. Moats said the solution would be the adoption of the new Measure U, which increases the city’s sales tax from 8 percent to 8.75 percent. “Measure U is vitally critical to the welfare of Santa Maria,” he said. “Great benefit will come to us if it passes and we’ll be in deep trouble if it fails.”
Improving the economic viability of Santa Maria is the largest challenge the city faces, Gutierrez said, adding the city could do so by more aggressively courting companies that would bring jobs to the city. “[The city’s economic viability] affects crime because one of the major drivers of crime, we know, is poverty,” Gutierrez said. “And if we don’t have the tax base to support providing essential services, like police, then we’re not going to be able to guarantee public safety.”
Waterfield said the solution to the issues addressed by Moats and Gutierrez was an increased emphasis on public safety. “If you don’t have good public safety in the city of Santa Maria, you do not have a good quality of life — you will not bring jobs to the Central Coast nor to the city of Santa Maria,” said Waterfield, adding that Measure U was necessary to fund public safety because of the millions of dollars the city has lost to the state of California over the past 25 years.
Soto said affordable housing was the city’s largest challenge, noting the low vacancy rate in rentals and rising home prices. “When we’re talking about helping our neighbors, this means not just doing it because it’s the moral and right thing to do but, also, because it’s a business model that works,” Soto said.
Written questions, which were submitted by the audience, included:
What are your ideas for addressing affordable housing and homelessness issues in Santa Maria?
Waterfield said the city has been working to address both issues, noting the farmworker housing developments that have been built, and the city’s work with the Good Samaritan shelter and Home for Good. Waterfield said the city will also use a recently-acquired grant to help mobile home owners that are at-risk of homelessness.
Soto said the city’s current efforts fall short of what is needed to address affordable housing and homelessness. “I understand the city is trying to be proactive in coming up with solutions that have to do with homelessness and the lack of affordable housing, but when over 23 percent of Santa Marians are still living in poverty, it’s not enough.”
Soto said the city should utilize more inclusionary housing — which involves municipal ordinances requiring a certain percentage of new developments to be affordable for people with low to moderate incomes — and adopt ordinances that would protect mobile home owners from being displaced.
Moats said the city will need to encourage the development of affordable housing projects. “The city of Santa Maria doesn’t own land and the city of Santa Maria doesn’t construct things,” he said. “What we have to do is get developers interested in doing these things, which we can do by possibly rezoning things that are manufacturing or commercial now to R-3, or high-density residential.”
Moats added that awarding developers with density bonuses, which would allow the development of projects denser than the zoning ordinarily requires, was a tool the city could use to encourage less expensive housing projects.
Gutierrez said that any project the city embarks on to address homelessness has to also address the root causes of the problem. “The root causes of homelessness are numerous,” said Gutierrez, listing mental health issues, drug addiction and lack of employment and educational opportunities as causes. “Obviously, if we’re going to address the issue of homelessness, we’ve got to address all of those issues together. When we provide housing, we also have to provide the support that the people who are getting the housing need in order to succeed.”
What specific things would you do to bring higher-paying jobs to the city?
Moats said the city needs to provide the environment that would allow businesses to bring jobs. Moats said that environment could be created by increasing focus on personal safety, expanding educational opportunities like the Hancock-La Verne University partnership and fast-tracking select projects through the planning process.
Gutierrez suggested having a business enterprise office in City Hall that would work on attracting businesses to invest in Santa Maria, specifically businesses that pay high wages. “One of the ways we do that is we offer tax incentives for them to come to the city,” he said. “One of the things we have to do is make sure the businesses we are attracting are the type of businesses that are going to provide those jobs that are going to sustain the economy — no more cheap retail.”
Waterfield said the city doesn’t need to add another layer of government to attract business and that the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce was the right organization to fill that role. “Economic development is something we have done for many, many years,” Waterfield said. “You look at our industrial area — we have MINDBODY ... a high-tech company that moved here from San Luis Obispo. We’ve got FedEx that is coming in and bringing higher-paying jobs.”
In order for Santa Maria to attract high-paying jobs, it needs to revitalize the downtown area, Soto said. “I know that is something that the city has been saying is a priority and it’s essential that we are proactive with that,” Soto said. “When those executives are driving through our city, we want to make sure they can envision raising their families here.”