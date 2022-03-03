The Santa Maria City Council unanimously approved pay raises for both council members and firefighters during a special meeting Wednesday.
As part of the consent calendar, both were voted on simultaneously after no council member wished to pull the items for discussion.
In its first pay increase since 2016, the council agreed to increase salaries by $393.90 per month, bringing the monthly pay for members to just over $1,700 a month, along with $1,900 for the mayor.
As part of the agreement, the raises will not go into effect until after the 2022 election cycle. The pay raises are expected to increase the city budget by less than $25,000 annually.
In Santa Barbara, council members currently make $4,204, and in San Luis Obispo they make $1,989.
City firefighters also will receive a 6% increase in pay over the next two years and up to $15,000 in bonuses from the American Rescue Plan Act funds that the city received.
Two payments of $7,500 — one each for working full time throughout 2020 and 2021 — are part of a federally funded COVID relief package. Police officers and other city workers received similar bonuses during their collective bargaining agreements.
Firefighter raises are expected to increase the city budget an estimated $1.2 million over the next two years. The raises were a result of negotiations between the city and Firefighters' Union Local 2020.
As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, the city also will receive roughly $37 million, meant to aid economic recovery. Santa Maria plans to spend its funds on reimbursing losses due to COVID, one-time projects that can be completed before the 2025 deadline and to prepare for future fiscal emergencies.