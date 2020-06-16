Santa Maria City Council approves hotly contested budget, seeks more funding for pool, library

The Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday approved the 2020-22 budget, with recommendations to provide further funding to the library, Paul Nelson Aquatic Center and Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety, while protesters rallied outside City Hall.
The 364-page budget, shaped by severe revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, proposed maintaining closures of the city library branches through September and the pool through January, in order to save money in other departments.
Cuts totaling approximately $40,000 were also made to the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety, which provides diversion programs to youth in the city.
Demonstrators protesting the closure of the pool and calling for law enforcement defunding gathered outside City Hall with signs but were not allowed inside as chambers are closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After four hours of discussion, the council approved the budget in a 4-1 vote, with Soto dissenting, after receiving dozens of written and call-in comments criticizing the budget, mainly regarding the pool and library closures.
In their decision, council members directed city staff to find ways to pull budget funding from capital projects, with the reasoning that those projects can be delayed in order to move up the reopening dates for the pool and library and provide further funding to the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety.
City Manager Jason Stilwell said neither facility would be able to reopen in the next two weeks but that they would look into ways to move up reopening dates.
Another point of discussion was the impact of budget cuts to the Fire Department, which would lead to cutting two firefighter positions in fiscal year 2021-22 and leaving at least one of the department's six response unit understaffed.
Ultimately, a majority of the council elected not to reconsider funding for the Fire Department, with Mayor Alice Patino saying their budget allocations could be re-evaluated closer to the second fiscal year.
Soto pushed for the council to wait to approve the budget until after seeing recommendations from the City Manager's Office, but her motion was overruled by fellow council members.
Soto's suggestion to hold a public hearing to allow for more community input on the budget also was overruled.
While the $217 million budget for 2020-21 avoids any employee layoffs, a hiring freeze will remain in place for the foreseeable future, with vacant positions planned to be unfunded.
Stilwell said city staff will examine the financial situation in the city closely, with the possibility of making budget adjustments in the next three to six months if needed.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
