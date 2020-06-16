Santa Maria City Council approves hotly contested budget, seeks more funding for pool, library

City Manager Jason Stilwell said neither facility would be able to reopen in the next two weeks but that they would look into ways to move up reopening dates.

Another point of discussion was the impact of budget cuts to the Fire Department, which would lead to cutting two firefighter positions in fiscal year 2021-22 and leaving at least one of the department's six response unit understaffed.

Ultimately, a majority of the council elected not to reconsider funding for the Fire Department, with Mayor Alice Patino saying their budget allocations could be re-evaluated closer to the second fiscal year.

Soto pushed for the council to wait to approve the budget until after seeing recommendations from the City Manager's Office, but her motion was overruled by fellow council members.

Soto's suggestion to hold a public hearing to allow for more community input on the budget also was overruled.

While the $217 million budget for 2020-21 avoids any employee layoffs, a hiring freeze will remain in place for the foreseeable future, with vacant positions planned to be unfunded.

Stilwell said city staff will examine the financial situation in the city closely, with the possibility of making budget adjustments in the next three to six months if needed.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

