Santa Maria City Council approves 5-year funding plan for roadway projects in city

Santa Maria City Council members were urged Tuesday to recommend revising a timeline of roadway projects to speed up the start of construction for Highway 101 interchange projects onto Highway 135, Betteravia Road and McCoy Lane as the council adopted its program of projects.
The 2020-25 program of projects maps out funds for city roadway maintenance, traffic signs and other forms of transportation safety for the next five years.
The program is funded by revenue from the half-cent Measure A sales tax approved by voters in 2008, which designates funds for transportation projects and programs in the county.
Funding approved Tuesday by the City Council will bring over $5.6 million to the city in the next year and around $28 million over the next five years for road repair, traffic relief and and transportation safety, according to staff.
Specific funding plans include over $1.5 million for signage replacements and improvements, $2.8 million for pavement delineation, and over $4 million for bike and pedestrian paths, safe school routes and ADA facilities over the next five years.
Prior to obtaining these funds, however, the program of projects approved by the council Tuesday will be passed on to the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), which gathers funding plans submitted by cities throughout the county for approval in April.
The program of projects is updated annually to reflect funding plans for the next five years, according to Director of Public Works Kevin McCune. However, much of the updating process includes readdressing the same long-term projects that span multiple years.
"A lot it is very similar and doesn't change a lot. There's projects that are ongoing that always stay on the list," McCune said.
Some of the consistent projects include a number of named projects that were decided upon in 2008 when the measure was adopted, with plans of completion extending all the way into the 2030s.
You have free articles remaining.
Laurie Tamura, a member of Measure A Citizen Oversight Committee, requested that the council request that SBCAG revise the program of projects in an effort to move up three highway construction projects on the calendar.
The three North County projects focus on Highway 101 interchanges onto Highway 135, Betteravia Road and McCoy Lane, with start dates not scheduled until 2028.
Along with the ongoing widening of Highway 101 in South County, the North County projects are the only original projects that remain to be completed, McCune said.
Tamura requested that the city work with the county to revise the Measure A schedule for these projects to begin construction within the next five-year cycle rather than waiting nearly 10 more years.
“These three projects need to [be] moved up in the schedule based on the current traffic needs of the city of Santa Maria along Highway 101,” Tamura said in an email to the council prior to the meeting.
McCune explained that the Program of Projects being approved at Tuesday’s meeting only dealt with local roadway projects funded by money left over after funds were designated to named projects.
The highway interchange projects set for 2028 are dealt with on a regional level by the SBCAG rather than being decided on by cities.
“These are local road maintenance projects, not the regional projects,” McCune said of the five-year program presented to the council.
However, City Council members agreed that moving up the start date of these projects would assist greatly with traffic issues in North County.
“All the money has been spread down south, and we haven't done work up here in awhile,” Mayor Alice Patino said.
McCune said he has been working with SBCAG about these projects, but that SBGAC has the final say regarding any changes to scheduling of regional projects.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.