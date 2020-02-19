Santa Maria City Council approves 5-year funding plan for roadway projects in city

The program of projects is updated annually to reflect funding plans for the next five years, according to Director of Public Works Kevin McCune. However, much of the updating process includes readdressing the same long-term projects that span multiple years.

"A lot it is very similar and doesn't change a lot. There's projects that are ongoing that always stay on the list," McCune said.

Some of the consistent projects include a number of named projects that were decided upon in 2008 when the measure was adopted, with plans of completion extending all the way into the 2030s.

Laurie Tamura, a member of Measure A Citizen Oversight Committee, requested that the council request that SBCAG revise the program of projects in an effort to move up three highway construction projects on the calendar.

The three North County projects focus on Highway 101 interchanges onto Highway 135, Betteravia Road and McCoy Lane, with start dates not scheduled until 2028.

Along with the ongoing widening of Highway 101 in South County, the North County projects are the only original projects that remain to be completed, McCune said.