Santa Maria City Council allocates CDBG money to organizations in need

Members of the Santa Maria City Council were faced with funding decisions for both capital projects and COVID-19 assistance at their Tuesday meeting, approving funding for city projects and allocating extra funds to specific organizations in need.
As part of the state Community Development Block Grant program, the city's Community Development Department is given annual funds to designate to capital and public safety projects, with this year's allocation totaling nearly $1.7 million.
Funding recommendations for the projects were decided upon in February by the Block Grant Advisory Committee and approved by the city council Tuesday.
Seven organizations which had requested CDBG funding, including Good Samaritan Shelter and the Community Action Commission, were not recommended by the committee for funding due to lower prioritization.
However, City Council members were each designated $7,500 in public service funds to allocate to an organization of their choice, with all five members choosing non-recommended organizations.
Councilwoman Gloria Soto pushed for the council to designate their funds to the Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project (MICOP), in order to fund programs that would allow for further outreach to Mixteco-speaking populations about coronavirus precautions.
Mixteco is not a written language, and therefore messages about social distancing and hygiene practices must be dispersed in-person or via video, with the general lack of Internet and computer access among the population posing extra challenges, Soto said.
Thus far, not enough people in the community have been getting the crucial message about these precautions, she said.
"Here we have the opportunity to fund an organization that can help us reach out to a community that is often left behind due to a huge language barrier and a huge cultural barrier," Soto said.
MICOP's program, which requires $20,000 in funding, would create promotor and promotora positions allowing for further outreach in the indigenous community, MICOP Director Arcenio Lopez said in a letter to the council.
Ultimately, Soto and Councilman Michael Moats designated their funding to MICOP, with Councilman Mike Cordero opting to split his funding between MICOP and Good Samaritan Shelter.
Councilwoman Etta Waterfield and Mayor Alice Patino designated their funding to Good Samaritan Shelter.
Patino spoke to the need for the city to rekindle collaboration with MICOP to better serve the large indigenous population in North County.
"We as a city need to make that attempt to start all over again, to get engaged with what currently goes on," Patino said.
She added that the city will need to take things into their own hands to provide adequate information about the coronavirus to the Mixteco population, beyond the resources such as videos and radio announcements in Mixteco provided by the Public Health Department.
The city also approved funding for various capital projects and public service organizations, which will be submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development after further deliberation and public comment.
Capital projects receiving funding will include the Chapel Plaza Rehabilitation, which will create a multi-use recreational venue and community park and receive the majority of the funds, the People SelfHelp Housing Corporation’s Learning Center Rehabilitation project, maintenance of affordable housing in Santa Maria, assisting at-risk youth in the city, and the Tenant-Based Rental Assistance Program.
Public service funding was allocated to 13 organizations and agencies addressing homelessness, at-risk youth, basic human necessities, emergency needs, assistance for the elderly and those with disabilities, and crime prevention.
The public service and capital project funds, along with funds allocated by council members, will go into effect July 1, Community Programs Manager Rosie Rojo said.
Unlike with funds for the city's general budget, CDBG funds will not be changed by financial impacts of COVID-19 and are guaranteed by the department of Housing and Urban Development, Rojo said.
Although CDBG funding is not related to COVID-19 relief, Rojo said it is important to maintain funds for general city projects during the pandemic.
"There's a lot of programs that still have to go on that are not COVID related. We're still going to have homeless issues, still going to have need for food and counseling and so many other services that are not technically COVID related," she said.
Thankfully, Rojo added, the city has also been allocated nearly $2 million in funds from the federal CARES Act for COVID-19 response and prevention, which can also provide resources to agencies in need.
"We might see agencies receiving two pots of money - one that we decided on Tuesday [for CDBG funding], and another that comes down for COVID funding," she said.
The city is awaiting the arrival of the funds and will deliberate on their allocation in the coming weeks, Rojo said.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
