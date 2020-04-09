Santa Maria City Council allocates CDBG money to organizations in need

Mixteco is not a written language, and therefore messages about social distancing and hygiene practices must be dispersed in-person or via video, with the general lack of Internet and computer access among the population posing extra challenges, Soto said.

Thus far, not enough people in the community have been getting the crucial message about these precautions, she said.

"Here we have the opportunity to fund an organization that can help us reach out to a community that is often left behind due to a huge language barrier and a huge cultural barrier," Soto said.

MICOP's program, which requires $20,000 in funding, would create promotor and promotora positions allowing for further outreach in the indigenous community, MICOP Director Arcenio Lopez said in a letter to the council.

Ultimately, Soto and Councilman Michael Moats designated their funding to MICOP, with Councilman Mike Cordero opting to split his funding between MICOP and Good Samaritan Shelter.

Councilwoman Etta Waterfield and Mayor Alice Patino designated their funding to Good Samaritan Shelter.

Patino spoke to the need for the city to rekindle collaboration with MICOP to better serve the large indigenous population in North County.