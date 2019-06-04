After more than an hour of discussion, the Santa Maria City Council voted Tuesday to adopt a permanent ordinance governing the housing of H-2A farmworkers in the city’s residential zones.
The ordinance requires discretionary permits for housing more than six H-2A workers in a single-family home but allows the housing of employees in medium- and high-density housing zones without the need for local permits.
The federal H-2A program is used by several large farming operations in the Santa Maria Valley area and allows employers to bring nonimmigrant workers from abroad to fill seasonal labor needs.
The program requires that employers provide workers with housing at no cost, provide daily transportation to and from the work site, and provide daily meals or facilities allowing workers to cook for themselves.
City officials believe there are about 2,000 H-2A workers being housed in Santa Maria for up to 10 months of the year.
Just over 50% of these H-2A workers are believed to reside in the older motels and hotels or the former Laz-e-Daze senior living residence; the remaining workers are housed in Santa Maria’s residential zoning districts.
On Tuesday, the City Council approved the ordinance with a 4-1 vote. Councilwoman Etta Waterfield voted no.
The vote caps off a 15-month-long process of public debate and discussion that began when the council voted in March 2018 to pass a temporary urgency ordinance prohibiting the housing of more than six H-2A workers in any single-family residence.
The Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday asked city staff to solicit more feedback and gather more information before deciding whether or not to join the Monterey Bay Community Power Authority's community choice energy program, an alternative to investor-owned utility energy supply systems.
Claire Wineman, president of the Grower-Shipper Association of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, said she was largely pleased with the ordinance but asked that existing H-2A housing in single-family homes with more than six workers be allowed to exist as a legal, nonconforming use without the need for an additional permit.
The ordinance that was ultimately passed will require an over-the-counter permitting process for any existing homes used for H-2A workers following an inspection for code violations, like illegally converting living rooms to bedrooms.
One issue raised during Tuesday’s meeting that will be addressed by city staff in the future was the noticing of neighbors for medium- and high-density properties not requiring a public hearing.
Waterfield, who voted against the ordinance, said she felt strongly that residents should know if a property near them will be used for H-2A housing.
City Attorney Phil Sinco said notices could be issued to neighbors of medium- and high-density properties — where H-2A housing is a permitted use — but that it could create a false sense of expectation on the part of the residents that they could provide input on the decision.
Councilwoman Gloria Soto said she was opposed to noticing neighbors because of the false expectations it could create with neighbors as well as for the safety of H-2A workers.
Santa Maria interim city attorney honored for organizing community H-2A meetings, developing ordinance
After two Santa Maria City Council meetings where numerous homeowners and members of the agricultural community, in turn, came to speak about the H-2A program and its effect on the city, then-Assistant City Attorney Phil Sinco knew it would take a lengthy process to resolve everyone’s concerns.
“We saw what happened out in Nipomo,” she said, referencing a 2016 arson that destroyed a home that was being built to house H-2A workers.
Sinco suggested the possibility of listing all of the properties that would be used for employee housing on the city’s website for residents to view if they desired.
During a future meeting, city staff will bring forward a proposal for an ordinance that would require landlords to compensate tenants displaced due to conversion of homes into employee housing.