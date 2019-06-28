Santa Maria Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society are partnering to help find homes for shelter animals with a "You Pick ... We Pay" event Saturday.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the local dealership will host around 25 dogs and cats from the Humane Society. The dealership will sponsor the cost of any animals adopted.
General manager Michael Jordan said the dealership was happy to partner with the Humane Society through its Santa Maria Chrysler Cares Program, which donates money to select nonprofit organizations in the community.
“We are pet lovers here and know what an important role animals play in healthy families," he said in a news release. "Our 'You Pick … We Pay' event will help families find the right four-legged animal to take home with the help of Santa Maria Valley Humane Society Volunteers.
"The Adoption Counseling Services that this organization offers to make sure that each animal is paired up with the right family is invaluable to finding forever homes for these pets.”
Community members are invited and encouraged to participate and support the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society on Saturday at the dealership, located at 1918 S. Broadway, Santa Maria.
Donations of kitty litter and dry cat food are especially appreciated, a Humane Society spokeswoman said.