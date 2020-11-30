Santa Maria Christmas tree lighting goes virtual on Tuesday

For this year's Christmas tree lighting at Santa Maria City Hall, the Recreation and Parks Department will hold a virtual ceremony rather than the traditional gathering of years past to launch the holiday season.

The lighting of the 24-foot tree will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be livestreamed on the Recreation and Parks Facebook page, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

Residents are asked not to come to City Hall for the ceremony in an effort to keep the community safe amid a second surge of COVID-19 cases, van de Kamp said.

"The public is not allowed to gather due to health orders," he explained.

To view the virtual ceremony on Tuesday, visit facebook.com/smrecandparks.

