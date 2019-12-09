{{featured_button_text}}

Winners in the 2019 Santa Maria Christmas Parade of Lights, along with their entry numbers, are:

$1,000 Grand Prize Winner Overall: Pioneer Valley High School Panther Pride Marching Band (50)

$350 1st Place — Commercial Entry: Michael B. Clayton & Associates (98)

$150 2nd Place — Commercial Entry: City of Santa Maria Utilities Department (33)

$350 1st Place — Religious Entry: Centro Cristiano de Evangelismo (65)

$150 2nd Place — Religious Entry: St. Mary of the Assumption School (17)

$350 1st Place — Youth Nonprofit Entry: Kiwanis of Santa Maria (39)

$150 2nd Place — Youth Nonprofit Entry: Santa Maria BMX (97)

$350 1st Place — Non-Youth Nonprofit Entry: CASA of Santa Barbara County (81)

$150 2nd Place — Non-Youth Nonprofit Entry: Volkswagen of America - Central Coast Chapter (92)

$350 1st Place — Other Entry: Lidos (73)

$150 2nd Place — Other Entry: Knuckles Up Side x Side Off Roading (63)

$350 1st Place — Marching Band Entry: El Camino Junior High Band (70)

$150 2nd Place — Marching Band Entry: Orcutt Academy High School Band (100)

$350 1st Place — Cheer/Gym/Other Marching Group Entry: Santa Maria High School Cheerleaders (58)

$150 2nd Place — Cheer/Gym/Other Marching Group Entry: KT's All Star Gymnastics (37)

