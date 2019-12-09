Winners in the 2019 Santa Maria Christmas Parade of Lights, along with their entry numbers, are:
$1,000 Grand Prize Winner Overall: Pioneer Valley High School Panther Pride Marching Band (50)
$350 1st Place — Commercial Entry: Michael B. Clayton & Associates (98)
$150 2nd Place — Commercial Entry: City of Santa Maria Utilities Department (33)
$350 1st Place — Religious Entry: Centro Cristiano de Evangelismo (65)
$150 2nd Place — Religious Entry: St. Mary of the Assumption School (17)
$350 1st Place — Youth Nonprofit Entry: Kiwanis of Santa Maria (39)
$150 2nd Place — Youth Nonprofit Entry: Santa Maria BMX (97)
$350 1st Place — Non-Youth Nonprofit Entry: CASA of Santa Barbara County (81)
$150 2nd Place — Non-Youth Nonprofit Entry: Volkswagen of America - Central Coast Chapter (92)
$350 1st Place — Other Entry: Lidos (73)
$150 2nd Place — Other Entry: Knuckles Up Side x Side Off Roading (63)
$350 1st Place — Marching Band Entry: El Camino Junior High Band (70)
$150 2nd Place — Marching Band Entry: Orcutt Academy High School Band (100)
$350 1st Place — Cheer/Gym/Other Marching Group Entry: Santa Maria High School Cheerleaders (58)
$150 2nd Place — Cheer/Gym/Other Marching Group Entry: KT's All Star Gymnastics (37)
120719 SM Parade of Lights 10.jpg
Riders on the Santa Maria High School FFA float wave to the crowd in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood, Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 05.jpg
Santa Claus, aboard the Santa Maria City Fire Department's new ladder truck, waves at the end of the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood, Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 01.jpg
Snow — actually bubbles — flies from the Lidos Concessions entry in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood, Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 02.jpg
The Vandenberg Air Force Base Jets Gymnastics Team performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood, Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 03.jpg
The Grinch, aboard the Smith's Alarms float, waves his sack of treats in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood, Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 04.jpg
Giant rubber ducks decorate the CASA of Santa Barbara County float in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood, Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 11.jpg
Jerry Prendez dressed up to watch the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights with his nephew Albert Razo.
Len Wood, Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 09.jpg
Josiah Gomez, who suffers from leukemia, is held by his mother, Elia, after he lit the Santa Maria Christmas Tree at City Hall on Saturday night before the Parade of Lights.
Len Wood, Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 06.jpg
KT's All Star Gymnastics students perform in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood, Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 07.jpg
Neil Johnson, a Breakfast Rotary Club member, and his dog Teddy collect food donations during the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood, Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 08.jpg
The Pioneer Valley High School Panther Pride Marching Band performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood, Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 12.jpg
A snowman with the Vandenberg Air Force Base Jets Gymnastics Team performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 13.jpg
Donna Randolph of State Farm Insurance waves in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 14.jpg
Jesse Delgado, manager of the Pep Boys store, hands out free things in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 15.jpg
Santa Maria City Council members Etta Waterfield, left, and Dr. Michael Moats, right, walk with Mayor Alice Patino in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 16.jpg
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 17.jpg
Rotary Club Presidents wave in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 18.jpg
Santa Maria Police motorcycle units open the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 19.jpg
Allan Hancock College Youth Dance performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 20.jpg
\SMPOL performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 21.jpg
2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 22.jpg
2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 23.jpg
Children's Choir: Coro Fe y Alegria performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 24.jpg
Righetti FFA performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 25.jpg
Santa Maria Times performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 26.jpg
Santa Maria Times performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 27.jpg
Greystar performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 28.jpg
Greystar performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 29.jpg
Santa Maria City Council member Gloria Soto walks in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 30.jpg
Idler's Home performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 31.jpg
The Boys & Girls Club of The Mid Central Coast performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 32.jpg
Center for Employment Training performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 33.jpg
St. Mary of the Assumption School performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 34.jpg
7-Eleven float in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 35.jpg
2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 36.jpg
Rotary Donation Flag and carriers march for donations in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 37.jpg
Santa Maria Public Library performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 38.jpg
Paradise British Car Club performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 39.jpg
Oakley Dolphins Baton Twirling Team performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 40.jpg
Reyes Coca Cola Bottling Company of Santa Maria performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 41.jpg
Community Bank of Santa Maria performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 42.jpg
City of Santa Maria Utilities Department performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 43.jpg
Santa Maria Museum of Flight performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 44.jpg
Cal Poly / Noor - Women and Infants Mobile Health Unit- performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 45.jpg
KT's All Star Gymnastics performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 46.jpg
Kiwanis of Santa Maria performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 47.jpg
Armando's Auto Body performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 48.jpg
2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 49.jpg
2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 50.jpg
American General Media performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 51.jpg
Student Transportation of America performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 52.jpg
Pioneer Valley High School Color Guard performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 53.jpg
Drum major Laurie Geronimo leads the Pioneer Valley High School Panther Pride Marching Band in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 54.jpg
Santa Maria Valley YMCA performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 55.jpg
2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 56.jpg
Santa Maria Raceway performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 57.jpg
Santa Maria Model A Ford Club performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 58.jpg
Santa Maria High School Cheerleaders performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 59.jpg
Centro Cristiano de Evangelismo performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 60.jpg
"Triple Threat All Star Cheer, El Camino Jr. High Cheer, & Tommy Kunst Jr. High Cheer" performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 61.jpg
El Camino Jr. High Band performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 62.jpg
Santa Maria Youth Football League performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 63.jpg
Central Coast Camp Fire performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 64.jpg
Hancock College dancers perform in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 65.jpg
Fesler/Miller cheer squads perform in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 66.jpg
Fesler/Miller cheer squads perform in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 67.jpg
Hubbell Real Estate Group waves in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 68.jpg
All-American Elite Wrestling performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 69.jpg
Nipomo Youth Cowboys Cheer performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 70.jpg
RHS Cheer & Thunder Drumline performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 71.jpg
RHS Cheer & Thunder Drumline performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 72.jpg
RHS Cheer & Thunder Drumline performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 73.jpg
Volkswagen of America - Central Coast Chapter performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 74.jpg
Volkswagen of America - Central Coast Chapter performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 75.jpg
HOPE-House of Pride and Equality, ESPERANZA-Casa de Orgullo e Igualdad performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 76.jpg
Santa Maria Swim Club performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 77.jpg
Santa Maria BMX performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 78.jpg
Salvation Army performs in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
120719 SM Parade of Lights 79.jpg
Santa Maria City Fire Department carries Santa in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Len Wood Staff
Santa Maria Parade of Lights 2003
The home at 1514 Ivory Drive in Orcutt tied for best decorated residence in the Orcutt area.
Ed Souza, Staff
Just minding the flock - 2005
(From left to right) Mary Parker and her two sons Keenan Camacho, 8, and Jacob Camacho, 10, enjoy the start of the Christmas Parade of Lights that went down broadway on Saturday night. Photo: Brian Kent
Brian Kent
Santa Maria Parade of Lights 2005
Belen Perez, 3, and her sister Fabiola, 12, enjoy the ride on the Sunrise 4H float during the Christmas Parade of lights on Saturday night.
Brian Kent
Santa can snowboard? Of course he can.
Santa Claus arrived at the Santa Maria Town Center Saturday on a dirt bike. Later on he slalomed down a snow slope. Mike McAndrew 11/18/06
Mike McAndrew
Arroyo Grande Christmas Parade 2006
Scouts pull Mr and Mrs Claus and Elf's in the Arroyo Grande christmas parade in the Village, Sunday, November 26, 2006. PHOTO/Phil Klein
PHIL KLEIN
Santa Maria Parade of Lights 2006
Santa Maria's annual parade of lights was held last night to benefit the Salvation Army's food collection drive. Above, the Santa Maria Times float. Mike McAndrew 12/02/06
Mike McAndrew
Snowman hitching a ride - 2006
Santa Maria's annual parade of lights was held last night to benefit the Salvation Army's food collection drive. Above, thesanta Maria times float. Mike McAndrew 12/02/06
Mike McAndrew
Santa Maria Parade of Lights 2006
Santa Maria's annual parade of lights was held last night to benefit the Salvation Army's food collection drive. Above the Luz Del Mundo float. Ian Vorster / Staff 120206
Ian Vorster, Staff
Good times with Santa - 2006
Jacob Fernando Ortega, 4, asked Santa for a TREX. Mike McAndrew 12/09/06
Mike McAndrew
Good 'ol Santa Paws 2006
Pet owners and their pets have a chance to get their photo taken at Petsmart on Bradley Road in a fundraiser for the Central Coast Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The group will be at Petsmart today (Sunday) from 10am-5pm. Above, Major, a Beagle, and Meg, a Border Collie-Shelty mix, and Santa. Mike McAndrew 12/16/06
Mike McAndrew
Someone is excited in AG - 2007
Girl Scouts wave to the crowd as they ride in the bed of a truck through the Village of Arroyo Grande for the Village Christmas Parade. 11/25/07 Ian Gonzaga/Staff
Ian Gonzaga, Staff
Inside the ropes - 2007
Santa Maria Parade of Lights 2007 Len Wood/Staff
Len Wood, Staff
Santa Maria Parade of Lights 2007
Santa Maria Parade of Lights 2007 Len Wood/Staff
Len Wood, Staff
Show us those pearly whites, Santa - 2007
Santa Maria Parade of Lights 2007 Len Wood/Staff
Len Wood, Staff
Angels among us - 2007
Delany Nevarez, 2, left, and Hannah Beth Zucker
Surfing doesn't take a holiday - 2007
Len Wood/Staff Tim Robertson of Rabobank carried a lighted surfboard. 112/01/07
Len Wood, Staff
All wrapped up with a bow - 2007
Santa Maria Parade of Lights 2007 Len Wood/Staff
Len Wood, Staff
Santa rocking the bells in Orcutt - 2007
Santa Claus riding on a recently purchased Orcutt fire truck at the Orcutt Christmas Parade in Santa Maria. Photo by Ian Gonzaga/Staff
Ian Gonzaga, Staff
Santa must really like those bells - 2007
Operation Kids Christmas 2007 provided over two hundred underprivileged children with presents and a holiday dinner. The event was made possible through multiple fund raising events and corporate sponsors. This was the 48th Annul OKC held at Vandenberg AFB.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nichelle K Griffiths)(Released)
Airman 1st Class Nichelle Griffi
First timer seeing the light - 2008
Len Wood/Staff Kaiden Iliff, 10 1/2 months, gets a look at his grandparent's lighted home from his grandmother Michele Iliff's arms. The Iliff's home at 917 N. Beth Court is the defending champ for best-decorated house in the Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights” contest. 12/3/08 photo
Len Wood, Staff
Los Olivos Tree Lighting 2008
Mark Brown/Staff Nolan Andersen, 5, and his father, Ken Andersen, face the crowd after performing the tree lighting ceremony at the Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas event. Hundreds of people gathered in Los Olivos for a night of singing, shopping, eating and to watch the tree lighting ceremony. 120608
Mark Brown
Young Titans make their way down Broadway - 2008
Ian Gonzaga/Staff The Nipomo Titans Youth Football team spreads christmas cheer from their float during the Santa Maria Parade of Lights. 12/6/08
Ian Gonzaga, Staff
'Joy to the ... eh, ... line!?' - 2008
Luz Maria Medellin 11, left and her cousin Agelica Aguilar 9 sing the closing Hymn "Joy to the World" at the end of the service. Children's Christmas Eve Service at the First Methodist Church in Lompoc. Bryan Walton/Staff 12/24/08
Bryan Walton, Staff
He has special skills, he will find you - 2008
Santa waves to people on the street. Guadalupe firefighters continue the small city's tradition of handing out candy to children on Christmas morning. Bryan Walton/Staff 12/25/08
Bryan Walton, Staff
Mayors, past and present - 2009
Mayor Larry Lavagnino points to the crowd during the annual Parade of Lights on Saturday in Santa Maria. Ian Gonzaga/Staff 12/5/09
Ian Gonzaga, Staff
Santa might slow down, but he rarely stops - 2009
Folks from the Nipomo Adobe 4H wave to the crowd from atop their float during the annual Parade of Lights on Saturday in Santa Maria. Ian Gonzaga/Staff 12/5/09
Ian Gonzaga, Staff
Nutcracker swag - 2009
Children from the Allan Hancock Youth Dance Group wave to the crowd dressed in costume for their upcoming Nutcracker performance during the Parade of Lights in Santa Maria. Ian Gonzaga/Staff 12/5/09
Ian Gonzaga, Staff
Follow the leader - 2009
The El Camino Jr. High School Band performs in the annual Parade of Lights on Saturday in Santa Maria. Ian Gonzaga/Staff 12/5/09
Ian Gonzaga, Staff
Snow? In Pismo? - 2009
Children play in the snow during the Pismo Holiday celebration at the corner of Pomeroy and Dolliver in downtown Pismo Beach. Ian Gonzaga/Staff 12/5/09
Ian Gonzaga, Staff
Just cheezing with Claus - 2009
(left to right) Heather Slaight, 8, Alina Terrones, 6, Sindylu Terrones, 5, and Lisa Jane Slaight, 7, crowd around Santa Claus at the Michael B. Clayton and Associates law office in Santa Maria. Ian Gonzaga/Staff 12/9/09
Ian Gonzaga, Staff
These bells are a trend - 2009
Santa Clause waves to the crowd during the Orcutt Christmas Parade on Saturday. Ian Gonzaga/Staff 12/12/09
Ian Gonzaga, Staff
Scary Santa - 2009
Fernando Jaime cries for his dad and Santa's lap Santa Claus at the Town Center Mall 12/17/09
Bryan Walton, Staff
Secret Santa - 2009
Zachary Borges whispers into Santa's ear what he wants for Christmas. Santa Claus at the Town Center Mall Bryan Walton/Staff 12/17/09
Bryan Walton, Staff
Nutcracker swagger - 2010
Children dressed in Nutcracker costumes wave to parade-goers Saturday during the Santa Maria Parade of Lights. Leah Thompson/Staff
Leah Thompson, Staff
Roller Derby Christmas - 2010
The Cal State Roller Derby girls skate down Broadway with their float during the Santa Maria Parade of Lights on Saturday. Leah Thompson/Staff
Leah Thompson, Staff
How do you get his nose to light up? - 2010
Jack Price and his son Jack, 5, of Nipomo look at one of two reindeer at the Hopper Bros. Xmas Tree lot in Arroyo Grande. Len Wood/Staff
Len Wood, Staff
Rotary Presidents lead the way - 2011
A float containing local Rotary Club presidents moves up Broadway at the Santa Maria Parade of Lights.//Frank Cowan/Contributor
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Santa upgraded from the reindeer - 2011
Participants in the United Parcel Service entry march up Broadway during the Santa Maria Parade of Lights.//Frank Cowan/Contributor
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Santa Maria Parade of Lights 2011
The Student Transportation of America entry featured a Rudolph-themed bus at the Santa Maria Parade of Lights.//Frank Cowan/Contributor
Frank Cowan, Contributed
Princess Parade - 2011
Members of the Whipper Snipper float wave to the crowd at the Santa Maria Parade of Lights.//Frank Cowan/Contributor
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Santa exiting the APC to give gifts - 2012
Santa and Police Chief Steve Annibali arrive's at Applebee's Restaurant for the 25th annual Santa Cop event in Arroyo Grande, Saturday. Phil Klein/Contributor
Phil Klein, Contributor
Santa Maria Christmas Tree - 2012
8 year-old Jason Melena moves the switch to on to lights up the Santa Maria Christmas tree at the grand illumination ceremony put on by People for Leisure And Youth, Inc. (PLAY, Inc.) and the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department. Daniel Dreifuss/Staff
Daniel Dreifuss, Staff
100% real, fake snow - 20112
Fake snow falls from the Monte De Zion COGIC float as it rolls down Broadway during The Christmas Parade of Lights in Santa Maria. Daniel Dreifuss/Staff
Daniel Dreifuss/Staff
Jump for Christmas Joy - 2013
A Vandenberg Air Force Base Jet does the splits in the air during the annual Santa Maria Parade of Lights Saturday.
Daniel Dreifuss, Staff
We're here, antlers and all - 2013
The Santa Maria Parade of Lights Daniel Dreifuss/Staff
Daniel Dreifuss, Staff
Power of Purple - 2014
The New Image Thrift Store, supporting Domestic Violence Solutions, moves down Broadway in the Parade of Lights parade Saturday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
It is still real to me - 2014
Youngsters enjoy fake snow from insurance agent Donna Randolph's float in the Parade of Lights parade Saturday.
Frank Cowan, Contributed
Santa Maria Parade of Lights - 2014
Dancers from the El Dorado Broadcasters float walk along Broadway in the Parade of Lights parade Saturday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Lady Justice takes to the streets - 2015
Local attorney Michael Clayton rides atop Lady Justice during the 2015 Santa Maria Christmas Parade of Lights.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Christmas Cheerleaders - 2015
Pioneer Valley High School cheerleaders march along Broadway during the 21st annual Santa Maria Christmas Parade of Lights in 2015.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
He is coming for your job Rudolph - 2015
A dinosaur pulled by a member of the Paradise British Sports Car Club makes its way up Broadway during the 21st annual Santa Maria Christmas Parade of Lights in 2015.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Did you hear what we said, step your game up - 2016
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer made an appearance at the Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Elisa Ramirez, Contributor
Aww, just aww. They're little Christmas prese...aww - 2016
St. Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic School marches in the 2016 Parade of Lights in Santa Maria.
Elisa Ramirez, Contributor
Strong choice going with the red fire truck - 2016
Hancock College marches in the 2016 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
Elisa Ramirez, Contributor
Gas prices getting you down? - 2017
Billy Gill drives for the Shriners during the Christmas Parade of Lights in 2017.
Elisa Ramirez, Contributor
Don't forget what it is all about - 2017
Food donations were accepted during the Christmas Parade of Lights in 2017.
Elisa Ramirez, Contributor
We gonna rock down to Electric Avenue - 2017
The Smith Electric Service float lights up Broadway during the annual Christmas Parade of Lights on Saturday night.
Elisa Ramirez, Contributor
Can't wait for this year! 2017
The Gold Coast Collision float moves along the route during the 2017 Christmas Parade of Lights.
Elisa Ramirez, Contributor
Rudolph has a little competition - 2018
A dinosaur from the Jurassic Party Rentals entry greets a spectator on S. Broadway during the Santa Maria Parade of Lights in 2018.
Len Wood, Staff
Sing, dance and smile! It is Christmas time - 2018
The Hancock College Youth Dance entry performs on S. Broadway during the Santa Maria Parade of Lights in 2018.
Len Wood, Staff
Nipomo nativity parades down Broadway - 2018
The St. Joseph's Church of Nipomo entry created a moving Nativity scene on S. Broadway during the Santa Maria Parade of Lights in 2018
Len Wood, Staff
Time to get into the cheerful spirit - 2018
The Arellanes Junior High School Cheerleaders perform on S. Broadway during the Santa Maria Parade of Lights in 2018.
Len Wood, Staff
