Organizers of the 25th annual Christmas Parade of Lights, to be held on Dec. 7 on Broadway in Santa Maria, are reminding interested organizations that the deadline for submitting applications is Friday, Nov. 8.
You can apply online through the parade website at www.smparadeoflights.org. Click on the application button on the website, complete the requested information and submit it. There is no charge to be in the parade.
Organizers report there are just a few openings available to complete the maximum number of entries permitted, so those interested are encouraged to get their applications in as soon as possible. The event is hosted by the local Rotary clubs and the theme is "The Joy of Giving."
Participants and viewers are encouraged to bring canned goods that are collected for donation to the Salvation Army. Santa Claus also will be participating in the parade on the last entry.