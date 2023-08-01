As laughter and conversations filled the Santa Maria CHP office located on Carlotti Drive in the northern part of town, a farewell ceremony was held where California Highway Patrol officers gave Dan Mota a proper send-off.
July 31 marked the date that Officer Mota retired after 33 years of service with the department.
Mota said working with the highway patrol had been a great opportunity for himself and he would do it all over again in a heartbeat.
“I highly recommend this career for all young men and women that are wanting to do it. Even more so for the bilingual community, for the people like myself who speak both Spanish and English and were raised in a very similar scenario,” said Mota. ”It’s the job of a lifetime, it’s the career of a lifetime and I’d highly recommend it. There’s nothing else I’d rather have done.”
On behalf of the California Association of Highway Patrolmen, officer John Fransen presented Mota with a plaque of appreciation.
“As our area rep, I know that is something you’ve been extremely passionate about and again it shows who you are. You care a lot about the people you work with on every level,” said Fransen.
Mota was then awarded a Certificate of Commendation from Commander Mike Brown. Then, Coastal Division Chief L.D. Maples awarded Mota with the division Chief’s Commendation.
The certificates explained the beginning of Mota’s career and how throughout his 33-year career he demonstrated dedication to the department's mission of "Safety, Service and Security."
Mota’s time within the Coastal Division began upon his promotion from cadet to officer into the King City area in 1990. Throughout his career he worked in Coalinga, Visalia and Hanford before transferring to the Santa Maria Area in 2012, where he worked until his retirement.
His wife Lettie Mota says they were happy to have made Santa Maria their home. So much so that he plans to retire in town, but also see the world.
“We have future plans to travel after all of this. Our daughter Hailey is excited to travel with dad," Lettie said. "We plan to travel to Europe, eventually make our way to Greece and hopefully go see other places. We’ve been through to Texas, Washington, but we do want to travel outside the country.
"He is excited he’s got a lot more time on his hands so he can actually get stuff done, even housework,” quipped Lettie.
“We have a saying: You have 27 weeks at the academy trying to get into a tan uniform and 30 years trying to get out of it,” said Brown.
Brown commented on Mota’s impressive work ethic and the room filled with laughter when no one, not even Mota, was able to recall when Mota last had a day off. Whether he was working overtime or out there on the beat, Mota constantly showed his unwavering commitment to the public and worked tirelessly to serve the public for over three decades.
“I take a lot of pride in being a member of the highway patrol and I know you take the same, if not more, pride in this profession,” said Brown. “... You've done a good job at providing service to the public and taking enforcement action. As an area commander I’ve never had to worry about, ‘What’s Dan out there doing?’ because I know he’s out there doing the right thing. He takes pride in what he does, he has a passion and heart for it.”
Mota gave a speech and opened with thanks to the department and everyone he has had the privilege to work with. He delivered a special thanks to his wife who, he joked, puts up with him every day and that’s something he wouldn’t even do for overtime.
Mota also shared his story of how the first six years of his life were spent in Juarez, Mexico and El Paso, Texas. Since his parents were migrant workers, they couldn't afford to bring him and his siblings all over to the US. When Mota was six years old, his grandmother passed away so his parents had no choice but to bring him and his siblings to the states. Mota didn't speak any English so he started schooling in an ESL class.
After he graduated from high school at the age of 17, he started working the graveyard shift at a convenience store and would constantly meet various law enforcement agents. One day, two CHP officers inspired him to pursue a career in law enforcement.
“These two CHP officers that came in and they were different, something about them was different," Mota said. "The way they talked to me, the way they treated me, they didn’t talk to me like a criminal, they talked to me like a person.
“The way they comported themselves was just different than anyone else. I commented to my friends, people that work with me and said one day if I could be so lucky and be a long post officer that’s what I want to do.”
After sharing his aspirations, his friends proceeded to tell him it was not possible for him, that he didn't have the education and could never obtain it. Also that the departments don't recruit from “these communities” and “they are not looking for people like us.”
“Thirty-three years later, here we are and, by the grace of God and with help and support from friends and family, we made it," Mota said. "I feel honored and privileged today. I've worked with everybody in this room at one time or another — it’s been a privilege.”
The unit closed the ceremony by stepping outside to hear Mota’s final 10-10, which is his last transmission on the radio where he was able to say his goodbyes and sign off one last time
“This job has made me somewhat of who I am today,” said Mota. “Whether you like it or not, it becomes part of your identity, good or bad, that's just the way it is. I wish you guys health, I wish you happiness, but more than anything I wish for your safety.”