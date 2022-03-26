Small Wonders Childcare in Santa Maria has been ordered to shut down indefinitely and is facing a license removal petition by the state Department of Social Services after receiving nearly 40 citations related to health and safety violations over the last five years.
The facility, located at East Chapel Street and North East Avenue, has received more citations than any child care facility in Santa Barbara County, with 33 Type A citations for immediate impacts to health, safety or personal rights, and 16 Type B citations for potential impacts to health, safety or personal rights since 2017, according to the state Department of Social Services (CDSS). Small Wonders acquired its license in September 2017.
The facility was put on a two-year probation beginning in May 2020, during which time employees were required to strictly follow all state guidelines. Upon the discovery of COVID-19-related violations, CDSS initiated a full license revocation in August 2020. CDSS representatives then presented a temporary suspension order on Dec. 28, 2021, along with an accusation and administrative action to revoke the licenses for the facility's day care and infant center centers.
"The order remains in effect until a decision prepared by the administrative law judge and an adopted final decision has been made," said CDSS spokesman Jason Montiel. "The temporary suspension order was served because circumstances, operations and conditions at the facility existed that created an imminent risk to the children’s health and safety, resulting in the facility having to immediately cease operations."
The accusation lists 37 allegations related to the conduct of Small Wonders owner Dawn Zachmann and former employee Jessica Garcia, including instances in which Garcia allegedly caused harm to children.
The accusation also includes a petition for the removal of Garcia's registration with Trustline, a database of child care providers who have been cleared in a criminal background screening, and for both Zachmann and Garcia to be prohibited from employment, presence in, or contact with clients of any California social service facility, foster family agency, or resource family home for the remainder of their lives.
Both Small Wonders and CDSS are awaiting a ruling from an administrative law judge, likely to be decided by the end of the month.
Enforcement 'overreaching'
Zachmann said Community Care Licensing has been "completely overreaching" in their enforcement, and claims that the majority of the citations are based on false allegations, or involve actions that do not actually violate state regulations.
"They have made it almost impossible for us to operate without micromanaging every single thing we do, which we voiced in court with our attorney, but during all this time not one child has ever escaped nor has one child ever been seriously injured and we remain at full capacity," Zachmann said. "Hopefully, we can reopen soon; we have a lot of parents who are waiting."
Despite accumulating several citations, Small Wonders has seen two overturned and cleared. Records indicate that two Type A citations — the alleged use of non-age appropriate equipment and lack of supervision of children in the facility — resulting from an August 2020 incident in which a 10-month-old child was injured by a metal divider, have since been overturned.
Allegations
Zachmann and Small Wonders are accused of permitting or possibly directing staff in the infant and child care centers to restrain children displaying bad behaviors by strapping them into strollers as a form of discipline or supervision between August 2018 and December 2021. This included a child with special needs including mental disabilities, who was strapped into a stroller, according to the accusation.
Garcia is accused of two instances in November 2019 and February 2021 of causing discomfort, pain or injury to a child by hitting and pushing their head. In December 2019, Zachmann and other staff allegedly "squished the hands" of two children, causing them discomfort, according to the accusation.
The accusation also states that Zachmann and Small Wonders failed to report children's injuries from November 2019 to CDSS within seven days of the incident as required.
Records also indicate that the care center did not always notify parents of the citations they had received, or the status of their license. In September 2019, investigators noted that after receiving a notice of intent to revoke the facility's license, Zachmann did not provide copies of the notice to the guardians of children in the facility as required by the department, resulting in an unspecified penalty.
Several alleged violations stem from investigators' most recent inspection in December 2021. At that time, the Community Care Licensing Division noted five Type A violations related to improper record-keeping of the status of children at the facility, an insufficient staff-to-child ratio and unsafe facilities.
Among the unsafe conditions noted in late December was the easy access to the facility's main water line, discovered after one child opened the line and was forced to the ground and soaked by a stream of water, according to records.
Infant, school-age and preschool children were also observed simultaneously on the outdoor playground, violating guidelines requiring separate outdoor activity areas for different age groups.
Investigators also observed staff completing safety checks in the facility's sleep logs, meant to document children's condition while napping, after children had already left the facility for the day during the Dec. 28 visit.
Insufficient staff-to-child ratios have been a repeated issue at the 24/7 facility, which Zachmann said has consistently been at full capacity. State regulations require there to be one staff member per every four awake infants, and investigators have seen as many as eight under the care of one individual during inspections, including during the most recent inspection in December 2021.
Other citations have been administered since 2018 for medications being stored in a nonsecure location accessible to children and allowing an individual to work with children at the facility without a background check or proper qualifications, according to records.
Complaints begin
After operating a licensed child care facility out of her home from 2012 to 2017, Zachmann opened Small Wonders in order to accommodate a large waitlist of families. According to testimony from 2018, she also sought to provide 24-hour care for newborns through school-age children whose parents have unusual work hours.
CDSS officials have not presented any evidence of violations related to Zachmann's home-based child care center, according to records.
Within months of opening Small Wonders, Zachmann would request capacity expansions for both the infant care and child care facilities from CDSS, citing continually large waitlists for care. A year later, she also applied to open a new day care center at another location in Santa Maria. CDSS denied all three applications, citing the various violations already racked up by Small Wonders.
The first complaint to CDSS came on Small Wonders' first day of operation from employees of Children's Resource & Referral of Santa Barbara County, whose office was located across the alley from Small Wonders providing a somewhat clear view of their facility. According CDSS, employees believed they witnessed several children in the outdoor play area without supervision.
While this complaint was determined to be unfounded, investigators discovered a separate staffing ratio violation during their investigation when an aide was found to be supervising five infants who were awake.
This discovery and concurrent complaints from employees around the same time set a string of investigations into motion, leading to the discovery of additional violations, according to CDSS.
"Each complaint investigation yielded additional regulatory citations, leading to a perpetual loop of investigations, citations, follow-up inspections and appeals, which spanned from the first day respondent was open through after this hearing began," CDSS representatives said in a January 2020 decision to place the license on probation.
'Something bad was happening'
While the majority of Small Wonders' violations and resulting citations were identified during periodic inspections, 10 of the citations stemmed from complaints filed with the licensing division since 2018.
Santa Maria resident Sasha Fitton is one of several individuals to have filed a complaint against Small Wonders, after several instances of discovering severe diaper rash on her infant son upon his pickup from the facility.
During the three months in 2021 that Fitton's son was at Small Wonders, she said he began behaving in an increasingly distressed manner, to the point that she eventually withdrew him. She also claimed that upon entering the facility one day, she saw a teacher roughly handling a child of around 2 years, which made her afraid for her son's safety.
"He would become afraid and hysterical when I would drop him off. I would fight that because I have to work. I just feel a lot of guilt now because I know something bad was happening," Fitton said. "I have him in a new place now, and they’re wonderful. I can’t be a fly on the wall anymore and see what they did to my baby."
She also grew concerned after claiming to see an employee "slam down" a toddler by his arms after growing frustrated with the child for not listening.
She filed a complaint with the Department of Social Services in July 2021, alleging improper diapering practices, insufficient staffing, inadequate supervision, inappropriate handling of a child, and not feeding the children age-appropriate foods.
All allegations were determined to be unsubstantiated, with inspection reports noting that no staff or other parents could corroborate the claims. However, five months earlier in February 2021, Small Wonders had received a Type A citation after a similar complaint from another parent reporting several instances of extreme diaper rash and feces residue in their child's diaper.
A report related to the incident notes that Zachmann told investigators staff would receive additional training on diapering procedures to ensure that children are clean and dry at all times.
COVID-19 violations
Small Wonders also was found to be in violation of Santa Barbara County masking requirements multiple times throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In August 2020, Zachmann was cited for posing an immediate risk to the health and safety of children in the facility's care after stating in an interview with KEYT that she was not requiring children or staff to wear masks.
Investigators discovered similar violations in June 2021, when Small Wonders staff were observed not wearing masks while caring for infants and Zachmann said she would not wear a mask due to a medical condition, according to inspection records. The facility was administered a $250 fine as a result.
In September 2021, the facility was cited again for staff's failure to wear masks correctly, and two other citations were administered due to three staff members not meeting minimum training or educational requirements for infant or toddler child care and a lack of consent for emergency medical treatment forms on file for multiple children.
Small Wonders is in the process of appealing all three of the aforementioned citations, according to records.
Children with visible illness symptoms including runny noses were also permitted to remain at the facility and interact with other children, according to the accusation.