Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce joins call for police reform in letter to Congress

The Lompoc and Santa Maria chambers of commerce have joined with dozens of other chambers from across the country to call on Congress to enact bipartisan policing reforms.

The Lompoc and Santa Maria chambers were among 100 chambers of commerce to sign a letter that was sent last month to members of Congress. The letter, dated June 23, notes that “enactment of [police] reform is long overdue and a key part of addressing inequality in our society.”

The move to send the letter came after weeks of civil unrest and demonstrations around the world aimed at eliminating police brutality and racial bias in the justice system. The issues came to a head after George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

The letter, which can be read in full on the Lompoc Chamber’s website at Lompoc.com, doesn’t list any specific reforms but stresses the importance of finding bipartisan solutions.

“If this process ends with a House bill supported by the majority party in the House and a Senate bill supported by the majority party in the Senate, but no bill signed into law, this moment will have been squandered,” it reads. “Don’t let that happen.

“There are common elements in the Republican and Democratic approaches,” it continues. “And where there are differences, there is clearly room for compromise. We call on you to find that compromise.”