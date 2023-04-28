The Santa Maria Cemetery District announced that it will begin another cleanup project on Monday, May 1.
The cleanup is slated to go through Friday, May 5.
The district's policy states that only fresh or artificial flowers can be placed at the gravesites and all flowers must be contained within the existing vases which are cemented next to the headstones.
The cemetery district is urging residents to pick up their floral arrangements before the week of May 1 so that they will not be thrown away during its "clean sweep."
The cemetery's rules and regulations include that all flowers be kept within the cement border of the headstone, noting that any objects that protrude into the mowing area will be removed for safety reasons. Also, no jars or glass are to be placed on the gravesite, due to safety concerns for the public and employees.
There are no solar lights permitted at gravesites and no plantings, balloons, stakes, fences, barricades or other such installations may be placed on the gravesite. There is a maximum height limit of two feet for decorations.
Also, no dead flowers, paper trimmings, etc. are to be discarded on the cemetery grounds. Such refuse should be placed in the large waste disposal cans.
Cemetery district personnel will remove all placements on gravesites in violation of these rules and regulations, the district policy states.