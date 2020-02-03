Santa Maria Cemetery grounds cleanup to run through Friday

The Santa Maria Cemetery District began its next cleanup of cemetery grounds today, Feb. 3, with cleaning scheduled to last until Friday, Feb. 7.
During the cleanup, cemetery personnel will remove items from graves, including all fresh and artificial flowers, flags, balloons and stakes.
According to cemetery district rules, all flowers must be in the vases of headstones at all times and kept within the headstone's cement border. Any decorations may not exceed a height of 3 feet.
Any item in violation of the rules will be removed.
Cemetery manager Becky Badenell said that any objects protruding into the mowing area will be removed, and that no plantings, balloons, stakes, glass, fences or barricades are allowed on the gravesite or in the surrounding trees.
The cemetery, which was established in 1917, is located at 1501 S. College Drive.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.