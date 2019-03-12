Santa Maria Cemetery District Trustee Lee Diaz was awarded the Trustee of the Year award at the 61st annual California Association of Public Cemeteries conference in Seaside on Saturday.
The award is meant to recognize exceptional performance on behalf of the cemetery district, said Becky Badenell, manager of the Santa Maria Cemetery District.
Diaz, who was nominated for the award by the Santa Maria Cemetery District, has served as a district trustee for 10 years and is the current chairperson of the five-member board of trustees.
The California Association of Public Cemeteries aims to promote cooperation among those directly and indirectly concerned with the operation of public cemeteries.