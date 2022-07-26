The Santa Maria Cemetery District will be conducting a cleanup of the cemetery grounds next week.
Anyone wishing to save items from loved one's graves is asked to remove them before July 31, as the grounds cleanup will take place from Aug. 1 to 5.
Cemetery staff will be removing all items from gravesites, including fresh and artificial flowers. While employees routinely remove items that are in violation of the rules and regulations, such as glass or protruding objects, the cemetery gets a clean sweep four times a year.