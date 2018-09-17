After six months of negotiations, representatives of the Santa Maria Cemetery District Board and Service Employees International Union Local 620, which represents four cemetery employees, have reached a tentative agreement for a five-year contract, staving off a proposal to outsource the cemetery’s maintenance and burial operations.
A special district in Santa Barbara County governed by a five-member board, the Santa Maria Cemetery District provides burials and interment of cremated remains for the people of the Santa Maria area.
The cemetery — which is located at 1501 S. College Drive — consists of nearly 80 acres of land, tended to and managed by four union-represented employees, one grounds manager and several contract laborers that are tasked with basic landscaping tasks, like trimming hedges.
Earlier this year, the Board of Trustees began to explore the possibility of outsourcing cemetery maintenance and operations in an effort to save money.
During a special board meeting in March, the board considered a bid submitted by local landscape company J.D. Humann in response to a request for proposal.
During that meeting, Scheck and several cemetery employees spoke out against the proposal, arguing it was unnecessary since the cemetery was in healthy financial shape. The employees also argued the company that submitted the sole bid — J.D. Humann — had no experience doing any burials or interments.
The Board of Trustees argued it was their fiduciary responsibility to see if they could reduce costs.
A recently-reached tentative agreement — which includes concessions on vacation days and pay raises by employees — puts a hold on any efforts to outsource the cemetery’s operations, said Darryl Scheck, a field representative and organizer with SEIU Local 620.
Scheck said the two parties are working out the language in the agreement and that he expects the agreement to be finalized at the next board meeting, which is scheduled for Oct. 8.
Under the new agreement, employees will forgo step increases and instead receive a 2-percent cost-of-living raise each year.
Another concession the four union-represented employees made is in regard to vacation days.
The two junior employees will give up 11 vacation days each year — going down from 21 to 10, Scheck said. The two senior employees will see their vacation days decrease by four, going from 25 to 21.
“They’ll get some vacation days back after a year or two but not to where they were before,” Scheck said. The district will continue to cover medical benefits for employees at 100 percent and at a reduced rate for dependents.
Enrique Bautista, one of the union-represented employees, said he felt the agreement was the best the employees were likely to get.
“We’ve been struggling with what the idea of what was fair, what wasn’t fair,” Bautista said. ‘[The tentative agreement] was going to be the best situation they were going to offer us.”
Bautista said he’s glad there is a five-year contract but he worries about what will happen afterward. “We’re going to lose some [benefits], it’s not major — we can live with it — but when the next contract is negotiated how much more can we give up?“ he said.
The main worry going forward is what happens when current union employees retire, Bautista said, noting the cemetery has gone from nine employees in 2010 to five now.