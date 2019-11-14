{{featured_button_text}}

The Santa Maria Utilities Department will celebrate America Recycles Day on Saturday with a recycling bin distribution at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Utilities Department will distribute 18-gallon "in-house" containers to patrons arriving at the landfill's recycling park.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the recycling park by dropping off any recyclable materials before stopping at the department’s distribution booth. 

To ensure safe traffic flow on-site, access to the distribution booth will only be possible after entering the landfill site via the scalehouse. 

A Utilities Department spokesman said the container is ideal for recycling paper, magazines, cans, glass and cardboard and fits nicely in a pantry or garage due to its convenient size.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

The distribution will be limited to two containers per household. 

Additionally on Friday, patrons at the landfill will receive recycled-material promotional items when they arrive at the scalehouse.

Questions may be directed to the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Government

Razi Syed covers city government for the Santa Maria Times. He is a graduate of Fresno State University and New York University.