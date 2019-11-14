The Santa Maria Utilities Department will celebrate America Recycles Day on Saturday with a recycling bin distribution at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Utilities Department will distribute 18-gallon "in-house" containers to patrons arriving at the landfill's recycling park.
Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the recycling park by dropping off any recyclable materials before stopping at the department’s distribution booth.
To ensure safe traffic flow on-site, access to the distribution booth will only be possible after entering the landfill site via the scalehouse.
A Utilities Department spokesman said the container is ideal for recycling paper, magazines, cans, glass and cardboard and fits nicely in a pantry or garage due to its convenient size.
The distribution will be limited to two containers per household.
Additionally on Friday, patrons at the landfill will receive recycled-material promotional items when they arrive at the scalehouse.
Questions may be directed to the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.