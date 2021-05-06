Santa Maria City Councilwoman and Community of Prayer Inc. board member Etta Waterfield participates in the 24th local celebration of the National Day of Prayer at the Santa Maria Fairpark on Thursday.
Passengers in over 50 vehicles arrived at the Santa Maria Fairpark on Thursday morning ready to pray.
National Day of Prayer, currently in its 70th year, is an interdenominational observance of Judeo-Christian beliefs, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation on the first Thursday of May.
This was the 24th year that local nonprofit Community of Prayer Inc. has hosted the Santa Maria celebration of the national event. After the event was canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020, community members were invited this year to drive in to the Fairpark for prayers and singing.
The event featured local faith and government leaders including City Councilwoman Etta Waterfield and various board members from Community of Prayer, as well as music from Santa Maria First Christian Church's worship band.
"This is a beautiful view. I love watching each and every one of you praising the Lord, even from way in the back," Community of Prayer President Lisa Bodrogi said to cheers and honks from the audience.