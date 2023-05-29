Sue Andersen, President and CEO of Marian Regional Medical Center, and Scott Robertson, President of Pacific Central Coast Health Centers, accept the May 2023 Healthcare business of the Month recognition from Councilmember Mike Cordero.
For the month of May, the chamber and city are honoring the long standing service of A.J. Diani Construction Corp. and its affiliate, Diani Building Corp., which has a history in the Santa Maria Valley stretching back to the 1940s.
After returning from World War II as a Navy Seabee in the Pacific Theater, A.J. Diani began doing grading jobs for some of the local farmers. He formally started his namesake company in 1949 and it was incorporated in 1958.
The company grew from grading, paving, and highway construction, into general building construction, and environmental remediation and restoration. The firm even continues to build and launch radar and satellite infrastructure, including at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Today, its workforce stands at 90. The Diani family’s community activities date back 74 years.
Marian Regional Medical Center has grown from one small hospital in the 1940s, into an acute care hospital with a regional trauma center, along with a skilled nursing center, 50 physician offices throughout their Pacific Central Coast Health Centers, labs, imaging centers, homecare and hospice and cancer services.
The Medical Center hospital employs 2,600 and Pacific Central Coast Health Centers offices employ 700. The business not only serves the community’s healthcare needs, it also is financially supportive of homeless housing projects, has a street medicine program, and partners with Allan Hancock College to support its health programs and to train and hire its graduates.
Monthly featured businesses are chosen by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.
To nominate a business or to learn more about this program, contact Molly Schiff, Director of Member & Community Engagement at the Chamber by email at molly@santamaria.com, or by phone at 805-925-2403 ext. 816.