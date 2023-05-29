Don Ward, Mike Diani, and Jim Diani accept recognition from Councilmember Gloria Soto

Pictured from left to right are business partners Don Ward, Mike Diani, and Jim Diani (at right) accept the May 2023 Long-Standing Business of the Month recognition from Councilmember Gloria Soto.

 Contributed

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and the City of Santa Maria have partnered to celebrate local businesses for their longevity in the valley, or for making significant contributions and impact in the healthcare field.

For the month of May, the chamber and city are honoring the long standing service of A.J. Diani Construction Corp. and its affiliate, Diani Building Corp., which has a history in the Santa Maria Valley stretching back to the 1940s. 

Marian Regional Medical Center and Pacific Central Coast Health Centers are being recognized for their wide-ranging medical services, skilled staff and world class facilities that positively impact the health of the Santa Maria and Central Coast communities. 

Sue Andersen and Scott Robertson accept recognition from Councilmember Mike Cordero.

Sue Andersen, President and CEO of Marian Regional Medical Center, and Scott Robertson, President of Pacific Central Coast Health Centers, accept the May 2023 Healthcare business of the Month recognition from Councilmember Mike Cordero.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0