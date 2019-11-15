People delivering recyclables and trash to the Santa Maria Regional Landfill were given promotional items made of recycled materials Friday at the Scalehouse as the Santa Maria Utilities Department celebrated America Recycles Day.
The drive to promote household recycling will continue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, when the Utilities Department will distribute free recycling bins from the distribution booth in the Recycling Park at the landfill located at 2065 E. Main St.
To ensure safe traffic flow on site, access to the distribution booth will only be possible after entering the landfill property through the Scalehouse, a Utilities Department spokesman said.
Department officials are encouraging residents to drop off any recyclable materials at the Recycling Park before stopping at the distribution booth to pick up an 18-gallon “in-house” container, which are limited to two per household while supplies last.
“The container is ideal for recycling paper, magazines, cans, glass and cardboard and fits nicely in a pantry or garage due to its convenient size,” the spokesman said.
For more information about recycling, call the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.