Santa Maria's Fourth of July community fireworks show has been canceled for the second consecutive year due to cost and COVID-19 safety restrictions, according to city officials.
While guidelines are currently loosening across the state for outdoor gatherings, things were less certain in early spring when the city would have needed to sign a $30,000 contract with a pyrotechnics vendor, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
In addition, few local businesses would have the ability to donate toward the show at this time, he said.
"The city recognizes the inability to — just as in 2020 — rely upon donations for the fireworks show from businesses recovering from pandemic-induced closures, partial closures or layoffs," van de Kamp said.
Officials' attempts to seek out alternatives such as a laser or drone show also were unsuccessful, due to the scarcity of local options as well as scheduling and cost restrictions, according to van de Kamp.
However, leading up to Independence Day, the city is launching an education campaign to ensure local compliance with so-called safe-and-sane firework guidelines.
Along with thousands of bilingual fliers, TV, radio and bus ads and yard signs, the city is partnering with Santa Barbara County Animal Services to spread awareness about the impacts of irresponsible firework use.
Organizations planning to hold firework booths must submit completed booth applications by June 3, with booth sales permitted to begin at noon June 28.
Safe-and-sane fireworks can only be used within city limits from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4. The use of fireworks on any other day can result in a $1,000 fine, van de Kamp said.
Local police officers will be working overtime in the days leading up to July 4 to respond to what is usually hundreds of firework-related calls, he said.
For more information, contact the city at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.