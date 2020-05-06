Santa Maria California News Media, Inc. launches 'Match' to help businesses recover

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Santa Maria California News Media, Inc., which publishes the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News, is introducing a limited-time program designed to help local businesses recover and restart after restrictions and closures resulting from COVID-19.

We recognize locally owned and operated businesses are the backbone of our community. We also understand firsthand the financial stress many of our fellow small businesses are facing at this time. We are all in this together.

The local program will provide a free one time advertisement to announce the business is open as well as match dollar-for-dollar an investment by a local business in an approved marketing and advertising program offered by Santa Maria California News Media, Inc. An initial target of $100,000 of matching dollars will be available.

The program is available for a limited time and valid only for May, June and July.