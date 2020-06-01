Santa Maria business owners clean up graffiti, glass after protest turns destructive

At 6 a.m. Monday, he helped pick up trash that included beer bottles, fireworks and fire debris from the street and median, as well as glass broken outside the window at Macy's.
"This is my community. I’ve been here since I was 2 years old," Hislop said. "That’s another reason I was kind of involved with that. I hated what I saw last night, but this (cleanup) gave me hope."
Hernandez said he hopes future protests stay peaceful.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
In this Series
June 1 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today
-
Updated
Santa Maria imposes 9 p.m. curfew through June 8 after Sunday's civil unrest
-
Updated
Health organization provides 200-plus lunches to staff at Lompoc Valley Medical Center
-
Updated
Lompoc Food Pantry receives assist from Santa Maria business after break-in causes damage
- 14 updates
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.