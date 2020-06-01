You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Santa Maria business owners clean up graffiti, glass after protest turns destructive

Santa Maria business owners clean up graffiti, glass after protest turns destructive

From the June 1 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today series
{{featured_button_text}}
After the Santa Maria Town Center was vandalized Sunday night, local business owners and residents made a plan to clean up the mess. 
 
The damage followed a protest against police brutality in downtown Santa Maria opposing the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
 
Dan Hernandez, owner of Dan's Mobile Detailing, said he watched, horrified, as the protest escalated Sunday night.
 
As a fire blazed in the intersection of Broadway and Cook Street near the Town Center, Hernandez moved to retrieve his service truck so he could put out the fire with his pressure washer. 
 
Once he returned, a firefighter was on scene already putting out the flames, so he stayed back and watched as the destruction grew worse around him. 
 
"When I saw people breaking into that Macy’s it broke my heart," Hernandez said.
 
As the night progressed, Hernandez began to see conversations on Facebook asking for people's help to clean up the damage early the next morning, and he decided to step up.  
 
"I saw that someone had posted something about a 6 a.m. cleanup. We all got together [Monday] morning," he said. 
 
Using his pressure washer, he was able to clean the graffiti off buildings and signage at the Town Center, as well as clear away the debris from the fire in the intersection.
  
Larry Hislop, owner of Not Alone Plumbing, also answered the call to help after hearing about the cleanup efforts on Facebook.

At 6 a.m. Monday, he helped pick up trash that included beer bottles, fireworks and fire debris from the street and median, as well as glass broken outside the window at Macy's.

"This is my community. I’ve been here since I was 2 years old," Hislop said. "That’s another reason I was kind of involved with that. I hated what I saw last night, but this (cleanup) gave me hope."

Hernandez said he hopes future protests stay peaceful.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News