Santa Maria breaks heat record 5 days in a row

Santa Maria has set new record high temperatures for five days in a row, an unusual run for any location in California, according to meteorologists, and the heat is expected to continue through Wednesday.
The high temperatures prompted Pacific Gas and Electric Co. to warn Monday that it could cut power service for up to two hours as the utility struggles to keep up with the high demand for electricity from heavy air-conditioner use as California residents seek to stay cool.
PG&E said the state’s electric grid operator may require the utility to turn off power in rotating outages from 3 to 10 p.m. each day through Thursday due to extreme heat and high demand that may be greater than the company’s ability to supply.
A PG&E spokesman said the outages will typically last from one to two hours and urged customers to conserve power whenever possible.
Lompoc only set records on two of the last five days, but one exceeded the old record for the date by 7 degrees, said John Lindsey, meteorologist for PG&E at Diablo Canyon Power Plant.
The Santa Ynez Valley has baked as temperatures have hovered between 99 and 104 degrees for the past five days, but the National Weather Service doesn’t have a database for Santa Ynez, so it’s unknown if any of those are record-setting days, Lindsey said.
Cachuma Lake has been even hotter, with high temperatures ranging from 107 to 109 degrees, which Lindsey said is to be expected because it’s farther inland.
The heat wave is the result of a dome of high pressure that’s been sitting atop the Central Coast. Adding to residents’ misery is subtropical moisture that has streamed in from Baja California, bringing high-level clouds and the thunder and lightning that sparked hundreds of small fires Saturday morning.
The temperature hit 130 degrees Sunday in Death Valley, which some meteorologists said is likely a global record.
But on the Central Coast, Lindsey was impressed by Santa Maria’s five-day streak of records.
“That’s amazing,” he exclaimed. “And why it’s amazing is that it’s hard to find heat waves that go this long. Usually a heat wave lasts three days. Three days is pretty standard for a California heat wave.”
Official temperatures recorded at the Santa Maria Public Airport showed a high of 93 degrees Thursday, beating the old record of 89 degrees set in 1979, followed by a high of 89 on Friday, eclipsing the old record of 87 set in 1994.
Saturday’s high at the airport was 89 degrees, just 1 degree over the 88-degree record set in 1987, and Sunday’s high was 88 degrees, breaking the former 86-degree record set back in 1962.
Lindsey said 5-minute observations showed the temperature hit 90 at 12:40 p.m. Monday, but the National Weather Service set the high for the day at 89 degrees, just 1 degree higher than the 88-degree record in 1984.
The record for Tuesday is 90 degrees, set in 1986, but it remains to be seen whether that will be broken this year.
Lompoc set new records Thursday, when the temperature at the airport hit 95 degrees, edging out the old record of 94 set in 1991, but followed that up with a high of 100 degrees on Friday, shattering the old record of 93 set in 1994.
Then things cooled off, dropping to 79 degrees Saturday, when the record for the date is 85, set in 1983. Sunday’s high was 85 — the record of 89 degrees was set in 1996.
On Monday, the high in Lompoc hit 85, well below the 90-degree record set in 1984.
Lindsey said it’s possible records could be set Tuesday and Wednesday, when high pressure will continue to affect the Central Coast.
“But strong to gale-force winds will develop along the coastline, which generally cools down Santa Maria,” he said, referring to Thursday. “Inland areas will usually remain high.”
