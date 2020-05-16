Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary Club selects scholarship recipients

The Rotary Club of Santa Maria Breakfast recently completed its scholarship application process and will be making awards ranging in size from $500 to $2,000 to 18 local students.
All local high schools, including St. Joseph, Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria, Valley Christian Academy, Righetti and Orcutt Academy participated.
"We were pleased with the number and quality of applicants we received this year, particularly given the unique environment we find ourselves in with schools being closed," noted Mike Gibson a member of the scholarship committee. "With 65 applications to consider, the need is as great as ever and it was difficult making the selections. While we were happy to give out 18 scholarships, we only wish we had more dollars to award."
The categories of scholarships include $1,000 Vocational Scholarships, $500 Hancock Bound Student Scholarships (renewable in year two at Hancock), $2,000 Breakfast Rotary Support Awards, and $2,000 Memorial Scholarships given in memory of deceased members of the Club. Additionally, the Club established an endowment at Cal Poly to award $1,000 annually to a Cal Poly Architecture student in memory of Jared and Davie Hurley. Numerous members of the community contributed to this fund in memory of the Hurleys.
Kevin Walthers, President of the Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary, also noted that “we were able to supplement our funding for scholarships this year thanks to the generous funding received from the Roy and Ida Eagle Foundation. We are so pleased that they, like those of us in the Club, fully believe in and want to support, our students and their future.”
The Club also provided funding for the Sandy Carty Breakfast Rotary Nursing Scholarship at Hancock College through an endowment established there as well.
Below is a listing of the High School recipients and their awards.
Vocational Scholarships - $1,000 each
• Cristiana Flores – Ernest Righetti High School
• Anthony Olson – Orcutt Academy High School
• Adrian Pacheco – Orcutt Academy High School
Hancock College Bound Student Scholarships- $500 each renewable
• Ivan Carranza – Santa Maria High School
• Keren Chi Mejia – Ernest Righetti High School
• Coral Garcia – Orcutt Academy High School
• Isaiah Moon – Ernest Righetti High School
Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary Memorial Scholarships - $2,000 each
• Adrianne Lambert – Orcutt Academy High School
• Jennifer Lopez-Martinez – Santa Maria High School
Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary Support Awards- $2,000 each
• Miranda Angulo – Ernest Righetti High School
• Julia Galloway – St. Joseph High School
• Isabel Guerrero – Orcutt Academy High School
• Kai Karamitsos – Ernest Righetti High School
• Angelica Martinez Ruiz – Pioneer Valley High School
• Sammi Morinini – St. Joseph High School
• Hayley Parker – Orcutt Academy High School
• Erick Pinedo Tovar – Pioneer Valley High School
• Cristian Ramirez Morales – Santa Maria High School
The Rotary Club of Santa Maria Breakfast is one of over 35,000 Rotary Clubs worldwide with a membership base of over $1.2 million Rotarians in 200 countries. It is committed to service both locally and internationally and its scholarship program is one of many efforts it has in place to make the community and the world a better place to live. For more information on Rotary, contact Frank Ortiz, Past District Governor at (805) 451-7603.
