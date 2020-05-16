Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary Club selects scholarship recipients

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Rotary Club of Santa Maria Breakfast recently completed its scholarship application process and will be making awards ranging in size from $500 to $2,000 to 18 local students.

All local high schools, including St. Joseph, Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria, Valley Christian Academy, Righetti and Orcutt Academy participated.

"We were pleased with the number and quality of applicants we received this year, particularly given the unique environment we find ourselves in with schools being closed," noted Mike Gibson a member of the scholarship committee. "With 65 applications to consider, the need is as great as ever and it was difficult making the selections. While we were happy to give out 18 scholarships, we only wish we had more dollars to award."

The categories of scholarships include $1,000 Vocational Scholarships, $500 Hancock Bound Student Scholarships (renewable in year two at Hancock), $2,000 Breakfast Rotary Support Awards, and $2,000 Memorial Scholarships given in memory of deceased members of the Club. Additionally, the Club established an endowment at Cal Poly to award $1,000 annually to a Cal Poly Architecture student in memory of Jared and Davie Hurley. Numerous members of the community contributed to this fund in memory of the Hurleys.