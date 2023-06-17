The Rotary Club of Santa Maria Breakfast recently completed its scholarship selection process and is making awards ranging in size from $500 to $2,000 to 17 local students.
All local high schools, including St. Joseph High School, Pioneer Valley High School, Santa Maria High School, Valley Christian Academy, Righetti High School and Orcutt Academy High School were invited to have their seniors apply.
"We once again found that the quality of applicants we received this year was quite strong," said Mike Gibson, a member of the scholarship committee. "With 71 applications to consider, the need is still great and it was difficult making the selections. While we were happy to give out 17 scholarships, we truly wish we had more dollars to award."
The categories of scholarships include $1,000 Vocational Scholarships, $500 Hancock Bound Student Scholarships (renewable in year two at Hancock), $2,000 Breakfast Rotary Support Awards, and $2,000 Memorial Scholarships given in memory of deceased members of the Club based solely on outstanding community service.
Roberto Rodriguez, President of the Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary, added that “we continue to believe in making scholarships available for graduating seniors and fully believe in, and want to support our students and their future.”
The Club also provided funding for the Sandy Carty Breakfast Rotary Nursing Scholarship at Hancock College through an endowment established there as well.
Below is a listing of the High School recipients and their awards.
Vocational Scholarships - $1,000 each
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
- Yahir Chavez – Pioneer Valley High School
Hancock College Bound Student Scholarships- $500 each renewable
- Emma Morse – Orcutt Academy High School
- Katelyn Korpela – Ernest Righetti High School
- Gisella Gonzales – Ernest Righetti High School
- Esly Aguilar – Ernest Righetti High School
Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary Memorial Scholarships - $2,000 each
- Benjamin Choi – Ernest Righetti High School
- Maria Ramos Lemus – Pioneer Valley High School
Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary Support Awards- $2,000 each
- Kassandra Padilla – Pioneer Valley High School
- Tynan Schierman – Orcutt Academy High School
- Alexandra Martinez – Pioneer Valley High School
- Vignesh Neerathalinga – Ernest Righetti High School
- Joly Assaf – Ernest Righetti High School
- Faith Totorica – Ernest Righetti High School
- Alyssa Gerardo – Pioneer Valley High School
- Abigail Zwilling – St. Joseph High School
- Makainah Gonzales – Ernest Righetti High School
- Cassidy Andreadakis – Orcutt Academy High School