The Rotary Club of Santa Maria Breakfast recently completed its scholarship selection process and is making awards ranging in size from $500 to $2,000 to 17 local students.

All local high schools, including St. Joseph High School, Pioneer Valley High School, Santa Maria High School, Valley Christian Academy, Righetti High School and Orcutt Academy High School were invited to have their seniors apply.

"We once again found that the quality of applicants we received this year was quite strong," said Mike Gibson, a member of the scholarship committee. "With 71 applications to consider, the need is still great and it was difficult making the selections. While we were happy to give out 17 scholarships, we truly wish we had more dollars to award."

