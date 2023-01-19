The Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary Club did something Thursday that it's been doing for more than two decades.

But on this particular occasion, there was reason to celebrate.

Members of the club visited Joe Nightingale Elementary in Orcutt to donate yet another book to a local school library. But while they've been doing this since 2002, the donation marked the 1,000th time that the Rotary Club donated a book to a school in Santa Maria or Orcutt. 

