Kids age 5 to 11 will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in a series of clinics at the Boys & Girls Club of Mid Central Coast location in Santa Maria beginning Nov. 10.
The Santa Maria clubhouse, located at 901 N. Railroad Ave., will offer the recently approved Pfizer BioNTech pediatric vaccine from 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday through January via a partnership with Albertsons, said Boys & Girls Club of Mid Central Coast spokeswoman Kelly White O’Neill.
The club is hoping to facilitate convenient vaccine opportunities as doctor's offices and other clinics become overwhelmed with requests for pediatric vaccine appointments, O’Neill said.
“We are now able to play a part in making sure our youth have a safe location to receive their COVID vaccine,” said Director of Programs Anna Libbon. "As the premier place for youth, it’s important that we help families make healthy choices for their kids. Since ‘Whatever it Takes’ is the motto of our organization, providing a kid-centered approach to accessing this vaccine is part of what we do every day to serve kids.”
To allow staff to prepare sufficient staff and supplies, families interested in having their kids vaccinated at the clinic are encouraged to make an appointment with the Boys & Girls Clubs via the website at centralcoastkids.org/programs/vaccine-clinics/ or via phone at 805-922-7163.
Parents can also complete a consent form in English or Spanish ahead of time by downloading it from the website or at their appointment.
Any child can receive the free vaccine at the clinics, and health insurance is not required.
Residents can also find nearby COVID-19 vaccination opportunities at myturn.ca.gov. More pediatric appointments will be available in the coming days.