Santa Maria Boys & Girls Club seeking volunteers for food distribution

Santa Maria Boys & Girls Club seeking volunteers for food distribution

The Santa Maria Boys & Girls Club needs volunteers to help with food distribution from 9 to 11 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

People are needed to clean surfaces that will be in contact with food, assemble bags of supplies, ensure social distancing of people in line, organize loading areas, help people through the process and carry bags for community members with disabilities.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, and bring their own water bottles.

Masks and gloves will provided for volunteers, according to organizer Jessica Byrn. She asked those interested in helping to check in with her upon arrival at the side door of the facility, located at 901 N. Railroad Avenue in Santa Maria.

For more information, call 805-354-7425 or email jessica@bgcentralcoast.org.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News