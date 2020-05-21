Santa Maria Boys & Girls Club seeking volunteers for food distribution

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Santa Maria Boys & Girls Club needs volunteers to help with food distribution from 9 to 11 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

People are needed to clean surfaces that will be in contact with food, assemble bags of supplies, ensure social distancing of people in line, organize loading areas, help people through the process and carry bags for community members with disabilities.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, and bring their own water bottles.

Masks and gloves will provided for volunteers, according to organizer Jessica Byrn. She asked those interested in helping to check in with her upon arrival at the side door of the facility, located at 901 N. Railroad Avenue in Santa Maria.

For more information, call 805-354-7425 or email jessica@bgcentralcoast.org.