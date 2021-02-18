Due to the efforts of city agencies, the Boys and Girls Club on Railroad Avenue has become the second Santa Maria location added to the National Safe Place Network, designating the site as a safe place for youths in crisis.
Operating in 37 states, the National Safe Place Network provides outreach and resources to youths who have run away from home or feel they have nowhere to turn because of abuse, neglect, family conflicts and other issues.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety and Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Mid Central Coast to register the location within the network, said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center on South McClelland Street was designated as the city's first Safe Place site in January 2020.
In addition, the Santa Maria Fire Department is in the process of adding the city's five fire stations to the network, hopefully by the spring. This would increase the city's number of Safe Place sites to seven, van de Kamp said.
The Boys and Girls Club is located at 901 N. Railroad Ave. in Santa Maria. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Youths in crisis may text the word “SAFE” to 4-HELP (44357) for the nearest Safe Place location. For more information about local Safe Place efforts, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.