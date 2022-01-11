The Santa Maria Public Library's Bookmobile will be offering Storytime to You at different locations throughout the city as well as a January pop-up visit at Sierra Vista Park over the coming weeks.
Storytime to You offers stories, songs and rhymes focused on literacy building for the whole family.
On Jan. 19, the Bookmobile storytime program will come at 2 p.m. to Grogan Park (1155 W. Rancho Verde) followed by the Boys and Girls Club (901 N. Railroad Ave.) at 4 p.m.
On Jan. 28, the program will come to The Residences on Depot Street (205 N. Depot St.) at 2 p.m. followed by Rotary Park (2625 S. College Drive) at 4 p.m.
Questions about Storytime to You can be directed to the library's outreach services department at 805-925-0994.
The Bookmobile pop-up will be located at Sierra Vista Park on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. Residents will be able to check out materials from the Bookmobile, place holds, use WiFi and apply for a library card. A family-friendly makerspace activity also will be available to complete at the stop or take home.
Sierra Vista Park is located at 809 Panther Drive. Questions may be directed to Bookmobile Services at 805-925-0994, ext. 8567.