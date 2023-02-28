Starting March 1, the Santa Maria Bookmobile will stop at the Albertsons parking lot at 2320 South Broadway from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday.
Tuesday through Thursdays during the month the bookmobile is scheduled to stop at two locations in Santa Maria between 1 and 5:30 p.m. offering the community the chance to return and check-out materials, place holds, and sign up for a library card.
The Bookmobile also has various DVDs and books for all ages available for checkout in English and Spanish.
According to a release from the Santa Maria Public Library the current schedule for Bookmobile stops in March is as follows;
1 to 3 p.m., Central Plaza Apartments (200 North McClelland Street)
3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Armstrong Park (1000 E. Chapel Street)
1 to 3 p.m. Albertsons Parking Lot (2320 South Broadway)
3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Boys and Girls Club (901 North Railroad Avenue)
1 to 3 p.m., Evans Park (200 W. Williams Street)
3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Preisker Park (330 Hidden Pines Way)
1 to 3 p.m., The Residences at Depot Street (205 North Depot Street)
3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Rotary Centennial Park (2625 South College).
You can also follow the Library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services. Any questions about these dates may be directed to the Library’s Outreach Services 805-925-0994 ext. 8567.