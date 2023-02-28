Starting March 1, the Santa Maria Bookmobile will stop at the Albertsons parking lot at 2320 South Broadway from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday.  

Tuesday through Thursdays during the month the bookmobile is scheduled to stop at two locations in Santa Maria between 1 and 5:30 p.m. offering the community the chance to return and check-out materials, place holds, and sign up for a library card.

The Bookmobile also has various DVDs and books for all ages available for checkout in English and Spanish.

