Santa Maria-Bonita School District announced Monday evening that all of its schools will be closed on Tuesday due to severe weather.
District administration, in consultation with other area school districts and local emergency services, has determined that it is advisable to close schools on Tuesday due to the inclement weather, flooding and potential power outages.
SMBSD staff members are advised to stay home from work on Tuesday. Essential employees who are necessary for district operations will be contacted directly by their supervisors to come to their job sites on Tuesday.
Based on extreme and unpredictable weather conditions expected in the morning hours of Jan. 10 and continued road closures and flooding, Santa Barbara County Sheriff and Fire and Emergency Operations Center officials are advising schools to be closed.
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District students are on winter break until Thursday, though the district said its sites will be closed Tuesday "due to extreme and unpredictable weather conditions."
Hancock College cancels classes
Hancock College also announced that classes would be canceled and the school would be closed Tuesday, due to extreme weather conditions.
All college buildings will be closed and no remote services will be offered.
Hancock will continue to monitor the weather situation, and staff and students are encouraged to regularly check their college email, the college's webpage and Hancock’s social media pages for the latest information and updates.
Cal Poly cancels two days of classes
Cal Poly said due to the continued storm conditions, campus leadership decided "out of an abundance of caution" to close the campus and cancel all in-person and virtual classes, as well as all campus activities, on Tuesday. The add-drop date will be extended for students.
Campus will only be open to essential operations. Non-essential operations will remain closed on Tuesday.
"We are experiencing a time of emergency, and your safety is our upmost priority," the school said in a release. "All campus community members are strongly urged to exercise abundant caution to help keep themselves and others out of harm’s way. Please avoid trails and creeks, and stay off roads whenever possible — both to avoid flooded areas and to ensure that emergency services have necessary access.
There is no school in the Lucia Mar Unified School District Tuesday either was school was cancelled Monday. The district said it plans to return on Wednesday.