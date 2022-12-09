Future teachers are being crafted in Santa Maria. The teachers-to-be joined Santa Maria-Bonita School District and Cal Lutheran University staff members for a kick-off event at Vino et Amicis on Thursday, Dec. 8.
The gathering was to celebrate the new "Pathway to Teaching Residency Program" that is geared toward giving SMBSD employees an attainable and affordable pathway to becoming teachers.
The program is the first of its kind in Santa Barbara County and its primary goal is to eliminate barriers to becoming a teacher and aims to diversify the Santa Maria-Bonita workforce to be more representative of the student population.
In January, SMBSD, in partnership with Cal Lutheran, a Thousand Oaks-based private university, will begin the teacher residency program to support district employees who want to become teachers. The first cohort has currently accepted 17 individuals into the program, but plans to accept up to 25. This group includes bilingual instructional assistants, pre-kindergarten teachers and office staff from within the district.
“There are many reasons the program came to be,” said Shelli Hart, program specialist for teacher development at the district. Hart said an initial motive for the program came after the state changed the requirements for transitional kindergarten teachers, requiring all preschool teachers that teach 4-year-olds to be fully credentialed.
This was going to leave the district needing a lot of credentialed educators.
“This year alone we've hired 120 teachers,” said Hart. “So the need is always greater than we can ever find and we have some really amazing people in our district who are born teachers, they just need credentials."
Transitional Kindergarten will be available for any student who turns 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, starting in the 2023-24 school year in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.
Through the 18-month program, participants will earn a multiple-subject teaching credential with a bilingual authorization and be Universal Transitional Kindergarten compliant, meaning they will be qualified to teach Transitional Kindergarten under the new California guidelines.
“We are looking to expand and we are hoping in future years to add special education as well, which is important,” said Michael R. Hillis, Ph.D. Hillis is a Graduate School of Education Dean and Professor at California Lutheran University. “Also, we already have a partnership with Santa Maria with a preliminary administrative services credential which is basically helping to prepare future leaders in the community."
The training courses will be offered in the evenings at the school district main office and will be taught by adjunct faculty that are district administrators and classroom teachers.
The first cohort will start classes this spring, in the evenings at the main office. Then, by the summer, the teachers-to-be will complete any coursework for early childhood at Hancock College.
Finally, participants will start a teacher residency, alongside finishing the program's studies in the fall working in the district, collaborating with one teacher through the whole year.
Hart highlights another motivation for the program was that professionals shared it was difficult to quit their day job to go pursue the proper teaching credentials.
“Student teaching is really difficult because it's a year-long commitment and you don't get paid. Setting out, knowing we’d have a need and eliminating some barriers for some really great people was our motivation,” said Hart.
Participants will be employed as part-time bilingual classroom instructional assistants in the district while in their residency to ensure a continued income.
To eliminate the financial burden of the coursework, thousands of dollars in grants are available, in partnership with Cal Lutheran and Allan Hancock College, to help subsidize tuition, books, testing and other necessities of the credential program.
All future teachers in the program qualify for these grants and now the grant program will annually supply up to 25 teachers through residency focused on early childhood, bilingual education and multiple subjects for elementary teaching.
Upon completion of the 18-month program, participants will be fully credentialed teachers with bilingual authorizations and ready to be employed in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.
