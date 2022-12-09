Future teachers are being crafted in Santa Maria. The teachers-to-be joined Santa Maria-Bonita School District and Cal Lutheran University staff members for a kick-off event at Vino et Amicis on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The gathering was to celebrate the new "Pathway to Teaching Residency Program" that is geared toward giving SMBSD employees an attainable and affordable pathway to becoming teachers.

The program is the first of its kind in Santa Barbara County and its primary goal is to eliminate barriers to becoming a teacher and aims to diversify the Santa Maria-Bonita workforce to be more representative of the student population.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you