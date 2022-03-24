The first Black superintendent to serve the Santa Maria-Bonita School District was named Wednesday after a four-month nationwide search involving more than 20 candidates.
Darren McDuffie was introduced to a room of about 100 teachers, students and community members, including the Santa Maria City Council, at the Souza Center on Wednesday night.
McDuffie will begin leading the district that contains 17,000 students and more than 2,000 employees on July 1. He will take over from Matthew Beecher, who has held the position in an interim capacity since former Superintendent Luke Ontiveros retired in December 2021.
“He has a reputation for bringing staff, students and their families, and the community together to build trust, collaboration and a spirit of ownership in order to improve student outcomes," said district board member Linda Cordero during his introduction. "We look forward to working closely with him as we all continue to work toward building a stronger school community.”
McDuffie comes to Santa Maria from the Rialto Unified School District, just north of Riverside, where he was the deputy superintendent for strategics, congruence and social justice.
In Rialto, he supported over 25,000 students by initiating equity and social justice frameworks and training, implementing several strategic plans and managing the operations of more than 2,700 employees.
He has nearly 30 years of experience in public education, including as a fifth grade teacher and middle school principal. He holds a doctorate in educational leadership from USC and also served eight years in the Army, including Operation Desert Storm, where he achieved the rank of sergeant.
"I was watching this interview with a swimmer, and she was talking about swimming the English Channel. Sometimes she would spend hours going nowhere, fighting the current, but she eventually made it," McDuffie said during his remarks Wednesday night. "It's about resilience, that's what it takes to assist these children with fulfilling their aspirations."
In November, the school district hired Leadership Associates, an executive search firm, to advise the board throughout the hiring process. McDuffie was chosen out of over 20 initial candidates nationwide.
“There is always an intangible feeling you get from people — a first, and sometimes lasting, impression,” noted board member John Hollinshead. “Darren’s first impression was of excitement mixed with calm introspection. In a pool of highly qualified candidates, Dr. McDuffie stood out for his personal approach and outreach to working with staff and the community. He has an extraordinary way of placing himself in someone else’s shoes and gaining perspective from that.”
During the public input phase of the search, several teachers and district volunteers submitted comments driving home the importance of a leader who understands and is part of the Latino community.
"My first goal is to build positive relationships with everyone in the community," he said. "I'm overjoyed; it's such a beautiful community, one I feel like I can relate to growing up in South Central LA."
McDuffie, who was raised in Los Angeles, believes his diverse upbringing will enable him to better emphasize with a wide range of voices in the Santa Maria community.
"It's important to get to know people," he said. "Education is a shared responsibility and we need to all work together to develop plans to help these kids succeed."
Over the summer, the school district will hold meet and greets with the superintendent and his wife for students, families and the community.
McDuffie has been married to his wife, Kaishawn McDuffie, for 30 years. They have two daughters, Ayanna, 24, and Kiya, 22.
"One thing I already love is there's less traffic here," he joked. "The beach is beautiful and it's so green, but the slower pace is really nice."